Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Chamoy, cinnamon toast crunch

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Teams With Chamoy Mega For Two New Items

Cinnamon Toast Crunch has two new limited-time items coming out soon, as they teamed with Chamoy Mega for both a cereal and a sauce!

Article Summary Cinnamon Toast Crunch teams with Chamoy Mega for two limited-time releases: a chamoy-flavored cereal and Cinnadust sauce.

The new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chamoy Mega Flavored Cereal blends sweet heat and crunch in a resealable snack pouch.

Chamoy Mega Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Flavored Chamoy Sauce adds tangy, spicy-sweet flavor to fruit, snacks, and more.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal drops August 31 online, while the Chamoy Mega sauce arrives September 13 on Amazon.

General Mills and Chamoy Mega have come together to mix two of their brands in two different collaborations, with Cinnamon Toast Crunch getting mixed with Chamoy Mega. First off, they have created the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chamoy Mega Flavored Cereal, which is basically the cereal with a chamoy-flavored twist mixed in, as it comes in a resealable pouch. The goal in mind is to treat it like a snack ot take it with you, maybe even toss some Chamoy Mega sauce on top.

Speaking of which, the second item they've made is the Chamoy Mega Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Flavored Chamoy Sauce, just in case you feel like having a bottle of it around with the extra hint of Cinnadust to give you an extra punch. We have mroe details of both below as the cereal drops on August 31 at 1:00 PM ET exclusively on CinnamonToastCrunch.com , while the sauce drops on the Chamoy Mega Amazon storefront on September 13 at 1:00 PM ET, while supplies last.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chamoy Mega Flavored Cereal

The new Chamoy Mega-flavored cereal brings the crunch fans know and love, along with the sweet-and-spicy finish of Chamoy. Packed in a resealable pouch, the epic new cereal is ready for a bowl with milk or a handful straight from the pouch. Experiment with the flavor fusion further by adding it to a party mix or pairing it with a drizzle of even more Chamoy Mega sauce. The limited-edition cereal will be available exclusively on CinnamonToastCrunch.com beginning August 31 at 12 p.m. CT, while supplies last.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Flavored Chamoy Sauce

It takes two to get this tangy. In addition to the new cereal, fans can also get their hands on Chamoy Mega Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Flavored Chamoy Sauce, which combines the flavor of Cinnadust with the brand's authentic Mexican flavor. The new sauce invites brand lovers to Make It Mega by drizzling it on snacks, fruit, and more.

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