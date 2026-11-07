Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: Firaxis Games, Sid Meier's Civilization VI: The Lo-Fi Sessions

Civilization VI Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary With a Lo-Fi Album

Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the game Civilization VI with an all-new lo-fi album of music released through Laced Records

Article Summary Firaxis Games and Laced Records mark 10 years of Civilization VI with Sid Meier's Civilization VI: The Lo-Fi Sessions.

The 12-track Civilization VI lo-fi album reimagines fan-favorite themes from the 2016 strategy game for a chill listen.

Sound designer Dmytro Nebesh arranged each Civilization VI track, drawing on folk roots, native sounds, and ambience.

Civilization VI: The Lo-Fi Sessions is now streaming on multiple services, blending history, culture, and relaxed beats.

Firaxis Games and Laced Records have released a new album of music as they celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Sid Meier's Civilization VI. The album is called Sid Meier's Civilization VI: The Lo-Fi Sessions, which has compiled 12 newly arranged lo-fi versions of tracks from the 2016 strategy game. All of which were originally composed by Geoff Knorr and Roland Rizzo, as these new arrangements were created by Firaxis Games' sound designer, Dmytro Nebesh. They offer a chill take on the originals while taking you back to the game as you experience the sounds of different civilizations and periods in time with a different vibe. You can learn more about it from the label below, as it is available on multiple streaming services.

Sid Meier's Civilization VI: The Lo-Fi Sessions

The album was a collaborative process between various in-house members of Firaxis Games, with a tracklist spanning fan favorites and personal favorites to represent the cultural diversity of Civilization VI. To create these new arrangements, Nebesh researched the traditional practices of the civilizations featured in the tracklist so he could choose how to best represent them through music. At times, specific ambiances were added to tracks to help tell a story, such as the thunderstorm in "Germany (Lo-fi)" and the cafe background noise in "Brazil (lo-fi)". Many of these new arrangements also feature traditional instruments from the relevant countries and even native bird calls.

"I was going through the Civilization VI soundtrack and primarily listening to the Industrial Era arrangements. I have always loved the orchestral versions of these folk tunes," said Firaxis Games sound designer Dmytro Nebesh. "Civ games make me feel like a strategic genius, and I wanted to capture the essence of each civilization in every new arrangement, whether that was through the original folk tunes or the unique instrumentation in the tracks."

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