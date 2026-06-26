Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: clash of clans, SDCC 2026, Supercell

Clash of Clans Announces New Experience Happening at SDCC 2026

Clash of Clans will host the Clash for the Stache during San Diego Comic-Con 2026; the interactive event runs July 15 through September 7.

Article Summary Clash of Clans brings Clash for the Stache to San Diego Comic-Con 2026, running July 15 through September 7.

Fans will battle the Goblin King in a live Clash of Clans quest to recover the Barbarian’s stolen mustache.

The interactive Clash of Clans experience features physical puzzle challenges, photo ops, giveaways, merch, and snacks.

Clash for the Stache tickets go on sale via Fever on July 1 at 10am PT, with pricing based on time and group size.

Supercell has announced a new event coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2026: Clash of Clans will host the Clash for the Stache. This will be an interactive experience in San Diego that will run from July 15 through September 7 at Seaport Headquarters, as you'll take on a special story tied to the game, as you attempt to retrieve the Barbarian's mustache from the Goblin King. You'll experience a mix of high-energy physical puzzle challenges, themed merch, snacks, and other activities. Tickets will be available for purchase through Fever beginning on July 1 at 10am PT, going for $1015 depending on the time of day and group size. We have more details below as we wish you luck on this quest!

Clash of Clans Will Host Clash for the Stache at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Clash for the Stache is a live experience that immerses guests in the world of the hit mobile strategy game and puts them at the center of an epic Clash quest. The evil Goblin King has stolen the Barbarian's mustache — the most magnificent facial hair in the kingdom and the source of the Barbarian's power. With the stache on his face, the Goblin King has seized the Clash village at Seaport Village and declared it his own.

To take back the village, visitors join forces with the Archer Queen and tackle a series of physical puzzle-based challenges inspired by Clash of Clans gameplay. Their mission: reclaim the Barbarian's mustache, defeat the Goblin King, and save the Clash kingdom. Before and after the Clash for the Stache interactive experience, visitors will have the chance to take part in photo opportunities, win giveaways, and shop exclusive Clash of Clans merchandise, including apparel, accessories, home decor, and more. A selection of Clash of Clans-themed snacks will also be available for purchase.

"Translating the in-game experience of Clash of Clans into a real-world interactive experience is a challenge but also a thrill," said Ashley Jex Wagner, Head of Live Experiences at Supercell. "Supercell's previous events at San Diego Comic-Con, like Brawl Stars 'Welcome To Starr Park,' were such a success, and we can't wait to invite even more fans to join in on the fun throughout the summer in San Diego."

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