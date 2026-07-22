Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: clash of clans, sdcc

Clash Of Clans SDCC Activation Review: Take Your Brothers

The Clash Of Clans San Diego Comic-Con Activation Reviews: Take Your Brothers"

Article Summary Clash Of Clans San Diego Comic-Con Activation delivers a fast, fun offsite with team-based puzzle games and live hosts.

Players tackle three interactive mini-games on digital floors and walls, making this SDCC Clash Of Clans activation a workout.

Reviews praise the Clash Of Clans SDCC experience for merch, photo ops, in-game rewards, and well-executed group play.

Clash for the Stache runs at Seaport Village through September 7, with tickets online and a standby line during Comic-Con.

Two friends of Bleeding Cool both went to the Clash of Clans offsite activation at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday, and they both took their brothers! A real clash of clans!

Amelia McCracken, owner of Ment Marketing & Creative Services tells us "I had the chance to experience the Clash of Clans offsite with my brother, who has been playing since it was first released in 2012. If you are a fan of the game, this was a fun, short experience with plenty of merch options, including posters, hats, t-shirts, socks, mugs, stickers, books, figurines, and plushies. You will be competing with other groups for top spot on the leaderboard. If you play the game, don't forget to scan the QR code provided for in-game rewards. You start off in the waiting area until your group (up to 8 people) is called into a dimly lit room. The lively host, dressed for the part, tells a story, and you watch a quick video until you are led into the main experience, which features a group participation game with an interactive floor and walls. Once you complete the three mini-games, you can choose to do a photo op with a giant Barbarian from the game. The redemption card for a digital download is included in your $6–18 ticket. It is an additional $37.71 to upgrade to the Digital Photo Package with prints. The Clash of Clans offsite is a bit tricky to find if you only put Seaport Village Headquarters in your GPS, but the entrance is located in the back courtyard of Cheesecake Factory and Galpão Gaúcho Brazilian Steakhouse."

Then Doc Ray went with his brothers and his wife. He told us "It's a bit of acting/theater from the staff in the beginning to orient you to what the game is like. Then it's a very themed digital floor that you play 3 to 3 mini games of stepping on things. 8 people max for about 10 min. You have to play as a team, coordinating to pass each round. You have to move quickly, and it's a bit of a workout. Totally fun. The walls are in play, too. Be prepared to sweat… It's a workout. Have a team leader, and have them call out commands as to what to step on and what not to step on. Games range from stepping on critters to memorising bomb placements to not stepping on them after they are hidden. And don't forget about touching the walls. Fun times and well executed. The merch shop sells lots of swag after the game is complete."

Clash of Clans at San Diego Comic-Con asks you to step into a real Clash village and help save the Barbarian's iconic moustache at Clash for the Stache, a first-of-its-kind challenge room off-site experience at Seaport Village. Clash for the Stache immerses you in the world of the hit mobile strategy game and puts you at the center of an epic Clash quest. The evil Goblin King has stolen Barbarian's moustache, the source of his powers, and it's up to you to join Archer Queen and a team of heroes to win it back through a series of interactive puzzle games. Along the way, you'll also have the opportunity to explore themed merch, snacks, giveaways, and immersive spaces inspired by the game. It's at the Seaport Village Headquarters, 849 W Harbor Drive. No SDCC badge required. Open until the 7th of September. Tickets can be bought here, and a standby line will be available during SDCC for those without tickets. And while you are waiting, you can scroll through the photo gallery below…

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