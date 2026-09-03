Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Classico, nfl, Sauce

Classico Launches Sunday Football Sauce Ahead of NFL Season

Classico has a new offering for football fans to chow down on, as they've launched Sunday Football Sauce ahead of this new NFL season

Article Summary Classico launches Sunday Football Sauce, a new NFL-themed pasta sauce made for easy game day meals and hosting.

The Bolognese-style Classico sauce features savory beef and pork slow simmered in a rich tomato base.

Classico Sunday Football Sauce aims to bring together football Sundays, family gatherings, and comfort food.

The Walmart-exclusive Classico Sunday Football Sauce arrives September 8, just ahead of the new NFL season.

Kraft Heinz has a new option for football fans to eat on Sundays as Classico has launched its new Sunday Football Sauce. Harkening back to the days of just cooking a bunch of sauce for pastas and other snacks to make on a Sunday, this is pretty much what it says it is, as you have a big 'ol jar of sauce for whatever kind of meal or party you're planning. Specifically for NFL games, because as you can see here, they slapped the league logo on the side. You can read mroe about it below as it will be a Walmart exclusive starting on September 8.

Get Your Sauce On Before The Game With Classico Sunday Football Sauce

With more than half of Americans enjoying pasta sauce at least once a week, Classico is giving fans an even bigger reason to make pasta part of the Sunday playbook all season long. Made with savory beef and pork slow simmered in a rich tomato sauce, Classico Sunday Football Sauce delivers the rich, slow-cooked flavor of a Bolognese-style sauce without hours spent stirring at the stovetop—so fans can keep the focus where it belongs: on the game and the people they're watching it with.

Debuting just in time for the first NFL Sunday game, Classico Sunday Football Sauce builds on more than 40 years of premium pasta sauces made with quality ingredients and distinct recipes, to give fans a delicious new way to gather every Sunday throughout football season. Football is more than America's most popular sport – it has become a weekly tradition that brings people together. Nearly half of all football fans prefer to watch at a friend or family member's home, turning Sundays into something bigger than what's on TV. With Classico Sunday Football Sauce, the brand is helping keep both rituals alive—bringing the comfort of "Sunday sauce" to football Sunday, so fans don't have to choose between game time and dinner time.

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