Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: ARC 5 Gaming, Cleer Audio, earbuds

Cleer Audio Launches ARC 5 Gaming Earbuds With THX Audio

Cleer Audio has launched a new edition of their ARC 5 earbuds with the ARC 5 Gaming, which comes with several THX improvements

Article Summary Cleer Audio’s ARC 5 Gaming earbuds add THX Spatial Audio, head tracking, and THX Certification for immersive play.

Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive, and LC3 give Cleer Audio ARC 5 Gaming hi-res, low-latency audio.

Cleer Audio packs ARC 5 Gaming with a USB-C dongle, sub-30ms latency, and HD or low-latency modes for gaming.

Open-ear comfort, dual ENC mics, AMOLED smart case, UV-C sterilization, and 60-hour battery round out the package.

Cleer Audio has partnered with THX to introduce the awesome new ARC 5 Gaming earbuds. A branch off their already established ARC 5, this one comes with a full high-resolution codec suite, sub-30ms latency, Snapdragon Sound, and more to deliver clear audio on handheld, mobile, console, and PC. All packaged with THX Spatial Audio and enhancements from the brand to give you the best immersive experience possible. It also boasts an open-ear design so you can marathon game without discomfort. We have more details about it from the company for you here as they're currently selling at $250.

Play Longer With Cleer Audio's ARC 5 Gaming Earbuds

The ARC 5 Gaming delivers lifelike, three-dimensional game audio backed by THX Spatial Audio — the studio-grade standard behind cinematic sound, now certified for gaming and THX Certified — validating exceptional frequency response, low distortion, and design excellence. THX Spatial Audio with Head Tracking responds to the micromovements of your head, adapting audio positioning in real time to recreate how sound is experienced in the real world — so you hear precisely where the action is coming from and feel fully inside every world you explore.

Hear every detail in the game. The ARC 5 Gaming supports a full high-resolution codec suite — aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive, and LC3 — with Snapdragon Sound for Hi-Res, low-latency wireless playback. Cleer's DBE 4.0 Dynamic Bass Enhancement produces deeper, more powerful bass, while the custom-tuned Gaming EQ preset in the Cleer+ App brings out rich environmental audio and every beat of the soundtrack. Every ARC 5 Gaming includes the Ultra-Low-Latency USB-C dongle. Sub-30ms response keeps footsteps, gunfire, and callouts landing the instant they happen — a decisive edge in fast-paced titles where timing is everything. There are two modes available, HD (High Definition) or LL (Low Latency), that you select based on what you need.

Sealed gaming earbuds force a trade-off: immersion at the cost of pressure, heat, and isolation. ARC 5 Gaming's true open-ear design removes it. The earbuds rest comfortably over the ear without entering or sealing the ear canal — no pressure, no heat buildup, no ear fatigue — so marathon sessions feel effortless. The next-gen ear-hook is thinner, lighter, and more ergonomic, carrying over the award-winning ARC 5 platform's refinements for a secure fit hour after hour. And because your ears stay open, you stay connected and safe: enjoy your gameplay while staying social with those around you — hear a knock, a call, a flight announcement — without pausing the game.

Whether you're strategizing with teammates or streaming to your audience, the ARC 5 Gaming's dual ENC noise-reduction microphones capture your voice clearly while suppressing background noise — for clean in-game chat, party voice, and hands-free calls between matches. The ARC 5 Gaming is equally at home on conference calls, with the clarity and volume to work remotely between sessions. The ARC 5 Gaming Smart Case features an AMOLED HD touchscreen for playback control, EQ selection, and battery monitoring at a glance — plus built-in UV-C sterilization to keep earbuds clean between sessions. With 60 hours of total battery life — real-world endurance with no fine-print caveats — USB-C charging, and quick-charge delivering extended playtime from a five-minute top-up, the ARC 5 Gaming outlasts every session.

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