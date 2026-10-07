Coca-Cola Brings Back Creamy Vanilla Flavor For The Holiday

Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: coca cola, The Coca-Cola Company

Coca-Cola Brings Back Creamy Vanilla Flavor For The Holidays

Coca-Cola is bringing back the holidays in style as they have confirmed that the Creamy Vanilla flavor will return starting October 12.

Article Summary Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla returns October 12, bringing back the limited-time seasonal flavor in the U.S. and Canada.

Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Holiday Creamy Vanilla will be sold in 12-pack cans and 20-ounce bottles.

Coca-Cola says the creamy vanilla twist delivers a festive take on its classic taste, inspired by holiday comfort and joy.

Coca-Cola’s 2026 holiday plans also include seasonal packaging, the Holiday Caravan, and more festive activations.

The Coca-Cola Company is bringing back one of its more sought-after flavors for the holidays, as the Creamy Vanilla flavor is making a comeback. Being released in both regular and Zero options, the soda will be infused with smooth, creamy vanilla flavoring that has been created to "capture the joy of the holidays." The return of this particular flavor is only one part of a broader celebration plan for 2026, as the company has teased rolling out more festive-related items throughout the season. This includes holiday packaging, new creative items, the return of the Holiday Caravan, and some additional holiday-themed activations.

It's nice to have something from the company make a return that isn't just them putting Santa on the side of cans and boxes, and hopefully, this becomes more of a tradition in the years to come. We have more details on the Creamy Vanilla flavor below, as it will be made available at most retailers nationwide across the U.S. starting on October 12, as well as online at Coca-Cola.com, in 12-ounce 12-packs and 20-ounce bottles.

The Holidays Are Coming: Coca-Cola Creamy Vanilla Returns Next Week

This holiday season, Coca-Cola is bringing back Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla. Introduced last year as the brand's first holiday flavor in five years, the limited-time offering puts a seasonal twist on the iconic Coca-Cola taste, delivering comfort, refreshment, and festive joy with every sip. Also available in zero sugar, Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla is a delicious taste of Coca-Cola infused with smooth, creamy vanilla flavor that captures the joy of the holidays.

Hitting shelves on October 12, Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Holiday Creamy Vanilla will be available in 12oz/12pk and 20oz bottles at most national retailers in the U.S. and Canada, as well as online at coca-cola.com. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar: Holiday Creamy Vanilla has 150 calories and 42 grams of sugar per 12oz serving, zero calories and zero grams of sugar per 12oz serving

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