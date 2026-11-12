Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Commodore, newlitg
Commodore Flip Phone In The Daily LITG, 12th of November, 2026
Commodore Flip Phone was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Commodore Flip Phone tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list again, leading the Daily LITG roundup for November 12, 2026.
- See the ten biggest Bleeding Cool stories, with Commodore Flip Phone joined by Batman, DC Studios, Marvel, and more.
- Catch more highlights from across comics and pop culture, including Tiny Onion, Marvel Webtoon refunds, and Thought Bubble.
- Look back through eight years of Daily LITG trends, from Reacher and DC gossip to Thought Bubble, Superman, and DC layoffs.
Commodore Flip Phone was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
Commodore Flip Phone, most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Commodore Officially Launches The Callback 8020 Flip Phone
- John Ridley And Olivier Coipel Team Up Batman And Batman
- DC Studios: Gunn-Safran Hit Piece Causes Lanterns Season 2 Confusion
- Captain America & Spider-Man After Armageddon… Mephisto? (Spoilers)
- Secrets And Lies In DC Comics' Absolute Universe (Spoilers)
- Justice League Unlimited #25 Will Tie Dreamer To The Absolute Universe
- DC Studios Rumor Reaction: James Gunn Did Right by Jim Lee & DC Comics
- Stardew Valley Receives Its Own Official Crochet Book
- A Master Of Business Administration On The Todd McFarlane Toys Buyout
- Chief of War: Morrison Discusses Apple TV Drama, Star Wars Future
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- British Marvel Webtoon Customers Overcharged, VAT Tax Refunds Issued
- James Tynion IV's Tiny Onion Launches Own Publisher, Crying Eye Press
- DC Topped Marvel's Comic Store Marketshare By Just 3 Points Last Week
- Justice League Unlimited #25 Will Tie Dreamer To The Absolute Universe
- Impaler Returns From Image in 2027 by William Harms & Christian DiBari
- Atomic Blonde Sam Hart's 10 Lost Days Debuts At Thought Bubble
- Just Bought A £25 Ticket To See Matt Smith In Jack Thorne's The Humans
- Commodore Flip Phone In The Daily LITG, 11th of November, 2026
In LITG one year ago, Reacher Fight Fatigue
- Reacher Season 4: Alan Ritchson on Viewers Getting "Fight Fatigue"
- Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Barbara Ketch Beats Absolute Batman
- NCIS/NCIS: Origins Crossover Event Preview: Mark Harmon Returns & More
- New Marvel Legends Reissues Arrive with Silver Surfer Black
- Doctor Who: Why Every Companion Has Always Been Susan Foreman
- Catwoman's Ultimate Challenge To Bruce Wayne (Batman #162 Spoilers)
- TOLDJA: Brian Bendis Officially Back At Marvel Comics On The Avengers
- Ultimate Wolverine #11 Preview: Magik's Team Goes Full Berserk
- New Avengers #6 Preview: Who's the Snake in the Capes?
- Kal-Elf's First Appearance In Superman: Kryptonite Spectrum (Spoilers)
- Printwatch: Planet She-Hulk & Star Trek: Last Starship Second Prints
- Chris Powell Joins Coliseum of Comics Chain Store Leadership Team
- Chris Geary & Simon Hart's Tooth And Nail First Look At Thought Bubble
- A Limited-Edition Peach Momoko Gin Available To Collectors In Italy
- Exploding The Casebook of Stamford Hawksmoor By Bryan Talbot
- Reacher Fight Fatigue in The Daily LITG, 11th of November, 2025
LITG two years ago, DC Gossip
- Thirteen Pieces Of Gossip About Upcoming DC Comics
- Why Tom King's Black Canary Is Six Issues Not Twelve (Big Spoilers)
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Previewed in Max's 2025 Trailer (VIDEO)
- The Great Comic Book Migration From Twitter/X To Bluesky Continues
- Mark Waid, Stewart Lee & American Superheroes After Trump Election
- Doctor Who Had a Secret Spinoff All Along & It's Sesame Street!
- Yellowstone Reveals Fate of Kevin Costner's John Dutton (SPOILERS)
- Toy Story 5: New Piece Of Concept Art Shows The Buzz Invasion
- The Super Secret And Mocked Origins Of The New Warriors At Marvel
- DC Comics Hush Embraces the Joker with New McFarlane Toys Release
- The 27 Run: Crash YA Fantasy from Battle Quest Comics in February 2025
- Chris Condon & Shawn Kuruneru's Goddamn Tragedy at Oni in May 2025
- Disconauts And Dead Men's Laughter This Weekend At Thought Bubble
- Tom Brevoort Says No To Young Avengers In 2025, Despite What C.B. Said
- Pendragon & Jinn at Thought Bubble with Errant Brewing Tensions…
LITG three years ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney
- The New Ultimate Green Goblin Comes To Marvel In 2024
- Return to Hoth with Columbia's New Star Wars Winter Collection
- Monoprice Reveals New 40" Ultrawide Productivity Monitor
- Outsiders, Authority & the Return of Planetary to DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Yup, DC Comics' Outsiders Is A Full Blown Planetary/Authority Revival
- Jason Aaron: A "Darker, Weirder" Bizarro Superman, at Thought Bubble
- The Marvels Is An Enjoyable, Solid Film, And That Is Okay {Review}
- Star Trek: Lower Decks: McNeill on McMahan's Nick Locarno Return Pitch
- Night Thrasher Returns From The Nineties With A New Marvel Comic
- 83 Cosplay Shots From Thought Bubble Comic Con in Harrogate 2023
- Will Humberstone is Sharing a Demon Smooch at Thought Bubble
- From One Side Of Thought Bubble 2023 To The Other & The Line Outside
- The Majestic Toilets of Thought Bubble Get Their Own Comic Book
- Waking Up In Harrogate For The Daily LITG, 11th November 2023
LITG four years ago, Live, From Thought Bubble
- The Future And Past Of Mutants At Marvel Comics (XSpoilers)
- Kevin Conroy On How Life As A Gay Man Helped Create His Batman,
- Mark Hamill, Paul Dini on Batman: TAS Icon Kevin Conroy's Passing
- New Looks For Old Mutants In Legion Of X #7 (XSpoilers)
- Peacemaker: Looks Like John Cena's in a Season 2 State Of Mind
- DC Comics Makes DC Pride 2022 Free-to-Read in Honor of Kevin Conroy
- Kevin Conroy, The Voice of Batman, Reportedly Passes Away, Age 66
- Immortal X-Men #8 Preview: Destiny's Secrets Exposed
- Night Court Back in Session This January with 2-Episode Premiere
- For All Mankind: The Star Trek Prequel We Deserved But Didn't Get
- DC Comics Makes DC Pride 2022 Free-to-Read in Honor of Kevin Conroy
- H.P. Lovecraft's Reanimator Incorporated Comes Back For Seconds
- Peter Morey and Rebecca Jones Bring Endswell and AlfCat to TBubs
- Manon Wright's Children of the Earth And Sky at Thought Bubble
- Final Hocus Pocus by Rik Worth and Jordan Collver Apparates At TBubs
- Will Huck Brings Monsters, Stones and Trees to Thought Bubble
- Thought Bubble Debut: Milo and Rex by Eight-Year Old Aubrey
- Sarah Jones Makes It Grim Up North for Thought Bubble
- Parker Chapman Shows Off His Ghoulies At Thought Bubble
- Izzi Ward Making Their Witchy Deliveries To Thought Bubble
- Fraser Geesin And Laurie Rowan Debut Their Pricks at Thought Bubble
- Aaron Losty Brings Plough Man and Blaze Beyond The Pale to TBubs
- Letty Wilson Brings Her The Sword Library To Thought Bubble
- Time Bomb Brings WesterNoir, Flintlock and Kia Wordsmith to TBubs
- The Milford Green Saga Launches Victorians Into Outer Space At TBubs
- Will O'Mullane Has His Establishing Shot At Thought Bubble
- 15 Assorted Comic Creators and Print Makers at Thought Bubble
- Limit Break Comics To Launch Down Below At Thought Bubble
- Filipe Abranches Brings Portuguese Umbra Worlds To Thought Bubble
- Danny Earles and Ruairi Coleman, Together At Thought Bubble
- Aleksis Shi Brings Legionary Extraordinary and Rescue-Knight to TBubs
- Bluebottle Ink has Unfinished Business with Wynding Downe at TBubs
- Aled Lies Debuts His Other Truths At Thought Bubble
- On The Way To Thought Bubble on The Daily LITG 11th November 2022
- Gareth A Hopkins Launches Explosive Sweet Freezer Razors
- David Lumsden Sails His Fourth Boat To Thought Bubble
- Shelly Bond Debuts Expanded Filth & Grammar At Thought Bubble
- Peter and Maria Hoey Bring Animal Stories and Bend of Luck to TBubs
- Warwick Fraser Coombe's Revenger Friendly Fire Beats X-Men For Value
LITG five years ago, Superman or Captain Britain
- Henry Cavill On Continuing His Superman Saga, Captain Britain
- Supernatural: The CW "Always Open" for More SPN "If The Boys Want"
- Young Justice: Greg Weisman Shares Some Excellent "Phantoms" News
- Monty Python: John Cleese Quits Cambridge Talk Over "Woke Rules"
- Doctor Who – The Doctor And Rose Have A Daughter And Her Name Is Mia
- Young Sheldon S05: Simon Helberg Reprising The Big Bang Theory Role
- Danny DeVito Penguin Comic Both Anti-Vaxxer And Pro Mandate (Spoilers)
- Peanuts' Snoopy Takes Flight as the WWI Flying Ace in Lithograph
- Psych 3: This Is Gus Images – Shawn & Gus Go Rogue; Lassiter's Future
- Riverdale S06 Preview: Welcome to Rivervale! Yes, You Read That Right
- The Eternals Connection of Strange Tales Annual #1, Up for Auction
- Danny DeVito Penguin Comic Both Anti-Vaxxer And Pro Mandate (Spoilers)
- Scout Comics Opens Bigger Headquarters In Florida This Weekend
- Batman/Fortnite: Foundation Second Print Includes Digital Download
- Feminist & LGBTQ Graphic Novels Returned To Kansas School Libraries
- More Diamond Comics Delays – Baltimore & Dallas Pick Up Today
- Doctor Who – The Doctor And Rose Have A Daughter And Her Name Is Mia
- Evil Ernie #1 Gets A 30,000 Launch Thanks To FOC
- Lots Of Money To Be Made This Weekend At Thought Bubble In Harrogate
- Open To Supernatural in the Daily LITG, 11th of November 2021
LITG six years ago, DC Bloodbath
- DC Comics Bloodbath Part II – More Senior DC Staffers Laid Off
- Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GO
- After DC Bloodbath II – What's Going On At DC Comics Today?
- The Mandalorian: Lucasfilm Rep Justifies The Child's Season 2 Appetite
- The Proud Boys Use DC Comics Logo For Washington Protests This Weekend
- Nightmare Before Christmas Super7 ReAction Figures Available Now
- Marvel Comics Getting a DC Tsunami In The New Year
- The Outsider Canceled by HBO; Stephen King Adapt Being Shopped
- Aeroblast Lugia Raid Hour is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- American Horror Story S10: Ryan Murphy's Teaser Has Quite a Bite There
- Emma Kubert – Her Moment Is Now – Foundlings And Inkblot, Previewed
- Making Another Deal With The Devil In Amazing Spider-Man (Spoilers)
- Power Rangers #1 Sells Out 88,000 Print Run, Goes To Second Printing
- Diamond Cancels Comic Defense System Brand In Favour Of ComiCare
- What Is Hank McCoy Planning For The Scarlet Witch?
- Wolverine Makes All The Worst Moves In This Week's X Of Swords Comics
- DC Issues One-Per-Store Edition Of Catalogue For Local Comic Shop Day
- V For Vendetta Gets Its First Black Label Edition
- James Tynion IV's Razorblades Available In The UK – Forbidden Planet
LITG seven years ago, Kevin Feige was being disingenuous…
And Cyclops was getting back in touch with his kids.
- Kevin Feige Responds to Scorsese – "We Killed Half Our Characters at the End of a Movie"
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4 "Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat" [REVIEW]
- Cyclops, Not a Deadbeat Dad After All in X-Men #2 [Preview]
- "American Horror Story: 1984" – Matthew Morrison's Tragic Reveal [VIDEO]
- History of the Marvel Universe #5 Enters the Bendis Years [Preview]
- How Will Spider-Man and Black Cat Consummate Their Marriage in Black Cat Annual #1 [Preview]
- McDonalds is Bring Back Some Classic Retro Toys Today!
- Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo Working Together Again – But Not at DC Comics?
- "Doctor Who" Series 12: Something's Planned for November 23rd… [Video]
- Loot Crate Brings Back the Hydra T-Shirt Controversy?
LITG eight years ago, Cosplay mattered
And Jeff Lemire was leaving WFH behind.
- Blizzard Issues a Statement on Racially Insensitive Cosplay
- Jeff Lemire on Quitting Work-For-Hire Like The Terrifics – Aside from a Certain Black Label Project
- DC Universe's Twitter Hacked, Insults Donald Trump
- Bandai Namco Reveal More Characters at XO18 for Jump Force
- George R. R. Martin has Been "Struggling" With Winds of Winter for Years
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Carl Potts, comics artist, writer, teacher, and editor, best known for creating the series Alien Legion
- Kelley Jarvis, creator of Samurai Squirrel.
- Jon Gorga – Owner-Operator of Carmine Street Comics
- Comic book associate professor Katie Monnin of the University of North Florida.
- Nick Defina, founder of Septagon Studios.
- Cartoonist Eric Orchard.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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