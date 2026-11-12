Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Commodore, newlitg

Commodore Flip Phone In The Daily LITG, 12th of November, 2026

Commodore Flip Phone was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Commodore Flip Phone tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list again, leading the Daily LITG roundup for November 12, 2026.

See the ten biggest Bleeding Cool stories, with Commodore Flip Phone joined by Batman, DC Studios, Marvel, and more.

Catch more highlights from across comics and pop culture, including Tiny Onion, Marvel Webtoon refunds, and Thought Bubble.

Look back through eight years of Daily LITG trends, from Reacher and DC gossip to Thought Bubble, Superman, and DC layoffs.

Commodore Flip Phone was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Commodore Flip Phone, most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Reacher Fight Fatigue

LITG two years ago, DC Gossip

LITG three years ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas

LITG four years ago, Live, From Thought Bubble

LITG five years ago, Superman or Captain Britain

LITG six years ago, DC Bloodbath

LITG seven years ago, Kevin Feige was being disingenuous…

And Cyclops was getting back in touch with his kids.

LITG eight years ago, Cosplay mattered

And Jeff Lemire was leaving WFH behind.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Carl Potts, comics artist, writer, teacher, and editor, best known for creating the series Alien Legion

comics artist, writer, teacher, and editor, best known for creating the series Alien Legion Kelley Jarvis , creator of Samurai Squirrel.

, creator of Samurai Squirrel. Jon Gorga – Owner-Operator of Carmine Street Comics

– Owner-Operator of Carmine Street Comics Comic book associate professor Katie Monnin of the University of North Florida.

of the University of North Florida. Nick Defina , founder of Septagon Studios.

, founder of Septagon Studios. Cartoonist Eric Orchard.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!