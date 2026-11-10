Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Callback 8020, Commodore, phone

Commodore Officially Launches The Callback 8020 Flip Phone

Commodore has decided to bring back a classic mobile device for those who want to go old-school with the Callback 8020 Flip Phone

Article Summary Commodore launches the Callback 8020 Flip Phone, a retro-style clamshell built for simpler, distraction-free mobile use.

Running Sailfish OS with Android app support, the Commodore Callback skips Google while offering maps, music, and messaging.

Commodore highlights privacy, blocked social media and web browsing, plus replaceable batteries and customizable covers.

The Callback 8020 arrives in five editions from $499.99 to $640, with C64 games, SID music, FM radio, and 3.5mm audio.

The modern version of Commodore has created a brand-new mobile device for people who want simplicity back while looking retro, announcing the Callback 8020 Flip Phone. This is more than just a cellular device; it comes with the basic features a modern phone should provide, without a dozen distractions. Operating like an Android phone, but with all the Google accessories, it uses the Sailfish OS that lets you text, take pics and video, FaceTime, listen to music and watch media, and more. It also hypes the fact that it does not use social media at all for those looking to escape it. The one item we could not find info for is if it requires a physical sim card or uses a digital one. We have mroe details below as pre-orders will start sometime before the end of 2026.

CommodoreCallback 8020 Flip Phone

In 1986, Commodore Founder Jack Tramiel stated, "Most major corporations don't respect people … I don't believe in that." And the Callback arrives at a time when a growing number of consumers, parents, and policymakers are questioning the cost of never-ending connectivity, carrying all of the world's information in your pocket, and chasing likes on a glowing black rectangle. Commodore is positioning the device not just as a retreat from Black Mirror technology, but as a return to technology's original promise: tools that serve their users, not enslave them. Where the customer is not the product. And where the product reflects the techno-optimism of 'the future we were promised' from the early 2000s.

Offering a beautiful retro-aesthetic flip phone style, the Callback's look and feel is inspired by the Y2K era in both form and functionality, updated with sophisticated modern capabilities thanks to Commodore's new partnership with Jolla, which has adapted its Sailfish OS for use on Callback. The roots of Linux-based Sailfish OS trace directly back to Nokia's mobile operating system legacy. The platform is maintained with Commodore by Jolla, the Finnish company founded by veteran Nokia team members instrumental in that OS's creation.

While not Commodore's first telephone (the company sold a Commodore-branded rotary-dial phone in Canada in 1983), the new phone's 8020 model number serves as both a successor to Commodore's highest-numbered communications device – the 8010 modem – and a reference to Commodore's 80s heritage and 2000s tech aesthetic. Dial down the digital and dial up the life: Commodore Callback 8020 will be available later this year in five distinct styles: BASIC Beige, ProtoPET White, and SX Silver for $499.99; the stunning translucent Starlight Edition for $549.99; and the PVD gold Founders Edition, with a 24k gold-plated "C=" button, for $640.

The best Android apps, without Android: Sailfish OS offers a completely de-Googled experience compatible with over 99% of Android apps, including popular favorites like WhatsApp messaging, Maps, and Spotify. This is achieved thanks to Sailfish OS's Android Runtime app compatibility layer.

Privacy First : Commodore and Callback don't collect personal data without consent, don't monetize data, don't track cookies, and don't monitor activities. Callback is built on Sailfish OS, a major mobile OS that doesn't monetize your data or share it with third parties. Your personal information doesn't belong to anybody but – and is only ever used to provide services to – you . (Notably, the official Commodore website is also one of the few in the tech world that does not employ tracking cookies for this same reason.)

Peaceful by Design: Internet browsers and social media are blocked at the system level using patent-pending technology, eliminating temptation and designed with distraction-free schools in mind*. Its dome LED notification system eliminates the need to rely on distracting pop-up messages designed to make you click. The philosophy is to take people away from screens as much as possible.

Off Hours: No Slack. No Email. When you're not at work, you're not at work. If you're needed, they can "callback" tomorrow.

Communal: Callback celebrates real communication. From predictive text in texting to messaging platforms like Signal or WhatsApp, we want you to stay in touch. It even supports a third-party app that allows Apple's iMessage to work

Capable: Connected to the internet but not the web, for everything you need and nothing you don't: maps, home security, QR codes, and worldwide band compatibility – you name it.

Customizable: Get back to a world where you can replace your battery, swap out colorful covers, add a charm, and truly make your phone your own.

Classically Commodore: Play your way with a curated collection of Commodore 64 games, carefully selected to avoid the addictive nature of modern mobile games, and bask in the red glow of Callback's exterior display, inspired by classic Commodore calculators of the 1970s. It displays just date, time, battery, and signal. No pop-up notifications. And of course, with Nokia heritage, the Callback has to have Snake (it's the law).

Sonically Commodore, too: Relive the earliest days of chiptunes with a full 8-Bit SID music player and SID ringtones, honoring the Commodore 64's breakthrough sound chips with officially licensed classic and new tunes.

Hi-Def Audio + IEMs : Audiophile-grade music DAC on board, with chips from companies with strong heritage ties back to the Commodore ecosystem. HD Audio includes albums from artists such as LukHash and Anders Enger Jensen. Also includes HD in-ear monitor (IEM) earphones – with a 3.5mm jack and inline remote, of course. It even has a built-in FM radio for infinite free music in your pocket.

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