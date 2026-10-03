Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Remedy Entertainment | Tagged: Control Resonant, milan records

Control Resonant Has Released Its Official Soundtrack

Hear the heart-pounding songs behind Control Resonant as the game's official soundtrack has been released on multiple platforms.

Article Summary Control Resonant official soundtrack is out now on multiple platforms through Milan Records and Remedy Entertainment.

The 13-track Control Resonant album is composed by Petri Alanko, expanding the eerie sonic identity of Control.

Highlights include The One I Once Knew and Obsessive Compulsive Order, blending emotion with tense unease.

Petri Alanko says Control Resonant delivered his most intense score yet, driven by devotion and determination.

Milan Records has partnered with Remedy Entertainment to digitally release the official soundtrack for Control Resonant. The album consists of 13 original tracks, all composed by Petri Alanko, channeling the game's themes to bring you an intense, uneasy, and often compelling listening experience. Setting the mode to the sequel to the original action RPG title. We have more info about the album below as it's available on multiple platforms right now.

Control Resonant Brins The Intensity With Its Soundtrack

Best known for helping define the distinctive sonic identity of the original Control, Alanko expands upon the musical language that made the 2019 game's audio experience one of its most celebrated elements. Led by the vocal track "The One I Once Knew" featuring Amelia Jones, the album pairs emotionally moving melodies with the series' unsettling sonic identity, with tracks like "Obsessive Compulsive Order" bringing tense, otherworldly energy to protagonist Dylan Faden's journey across New York City. From haunting vocal textures and distorted electronic soundscapes to deeply emotional thematic writing, the score once again serves as an essential voice within Remedy's surreal and ever-shifting world.

"Creating a soundtrack is always a labor of love; it's a transition into a world where dream-like events pass you by and leave their mark, maybe forever. The scope of Control Resonant was well beyond everything I have been involved with, so were the emotions under the surface. It was incredibly intense trying to hold back tears when the twists and turns were thrown at you, and emotionally, Control Resonant went deeper under my skin than I expected. Under the action, it is a story about devotion, dedication, and determination," says Alanko.

Tracklist

Tabula Rasa Into the Sunshine (featuring Veronika Vitazkova, flute) Obsessive Compulsive Order Activate – Execute Thrown Out Back to Zero The Cell Entity in Gap Sibling Theme (Broken Conduit) (Long Version) Final Conduit Pt. 2 Final Fight Final Conclusion The One I Once Knew (featuring Amelia Jones)

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