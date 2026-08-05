Posted in: CORSAIR, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Trak Racer

CORSAIR Acquires Racing Sim Gear Manufacturer Trak Racer

CORSAIR has acquired the assets of racing-sim gear manufacturer Trak Racer, expanding its presence in sim racing and flight simulation.

Article Summary CORSAIR has acquired Trak Racer’s assets, expanding its sim racing portfolio with cockpits, seats, mounts, and accessories.

The move strengthens CORSAIR’s Fanatec lineup, creating a more complete sim racing setup from electronics to full rigs.

Founded in 2008, Trak Racer brings pro-grade racing and flight simulation gear plus strong ties to Formula 1 and creators.

CORSAIR plans to grow Trak Racer worldwide through retail expansion, while gaining a stronger foothold in flight simulation.

CORSAIR revealed that it has acquired the assets of Trak Racer, adding them to its massive portfolio of brands under its umbrella. If you're not familiar with the company, they are a designer and manufacturer of sim racing and flight simulation gear, used by professionals, hobbiests, and content creators. Their catalog includes cockpits, seats, monitor stands, motion systems, and an abundance of accessories for all sorts of simulator and racing games. We have more details below from the announcement.

CORSAIR Acquires Trak Racer's Assets

Sim racing is one of the fastest-growing categories in gaming, and Trak Racer significantly expands the range CORSAIR can now offer. Fanatec is centered on the electronics that make a simulator feel real, including wheelbases, steering wheels, pedals and shifters. Trak Racer is centered on the physical simulator, including aluminum and tubular cockpits, racing seats, display and peripheral mounts, and motion and haptic systems. Together, the combined lineup is expected to support a more complete, turnkey sim racing platform.

Founded in 2008 by Matt Sten, Trak Racer has built a loyal following among sim racing and flight sim fans with products ranging from entry-level rigs to professional-grade cockpits. Both Fanatec and Trak Racer also have long-standing ties to Formula 1, which the two brands will continue to build on together.

More Places to Find Trak Racer Gear

Trak Racer has sold primarily direct to consumers online. Joining CORSAIR opens the door for Trak Racer cockpits and simulators to reach more retail shelves and markets worldwide through CORSAIR's existing retail and distribution network. The acquisition also gives CORSAIR its first real foothold in flight simulation. Trak Racer's TR550 Flight Simulator provide an established starting point in the category, and the same engineering that goes into a great racing rig, including precise controls, a rock-solid frame, ergonomics, displays, motion and haptics, carries over directly to flight simulators.

"Trak Racer meaningfully expands Fanatec's sim racing lineup, bringing an extensive cockpit and accessories portfolio and a passionate, loyal community that we're excited to welcome to the Fanatec family," said Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of CORSAIR.

"Joining CORSAIR and Fanatec gives Trak Racer the platform to reach far more sim racing enthusiasts faster than we could on our own," said Matt Sten, founder of Trak Racer, who has joined CORSAIR as Chief Technology Officer for Sim Solutions. "CORSAIR's global distribution and retail infrastructure, paired with Fanatec's engineering strength and product portfolio, will let us bring Trak Racer products to a much larger audience while staying true to the community that helped build this brand."

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