Posted in: CORSAIR, Cyberpunk 2077, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

CORSAIR Drops Cyberpunk 2077 & Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Collections

CORSAIR has created new gaming accessory collections for Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2.

Article Summary CORSAIR teams with CD Projekt Red and Netflix for Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 gaming gear.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Arasaka White Collection returns with a keyboard, mouse, deskmat, and matching headset.

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Collection features themed peripherals inspired by Roman Carax and Night City style.

Both Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Cyberpunk 2077 collections are available to pre-order now through CORSAIR.

CORSAIR has partnered with CD Projekt Red and Netflix to create two new gaming collections, one for Cyberpunk 2077 and one for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. As you can see from the images below, they have created a customized look for the game and the show, with the Cyberpunk 2077: Arasaka White Collection bringing back last year's sought-after Arasaka Edition lineup in the megacorp's signature white and red aesthetic, while the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Collection shows off the anime with a bit of teal thrown into the mix. Each of them offers at least a keyboard, mouse, and a mousepad. We have more info on both below, as all of the items are up for pre-order now.

Cyberpunk 2077: Arasaka White Collection

Night City is built on the tech created by Arasaka, and the Arasaka White Collection looks like it came straight from the megacorp's labs. Every surface carries the Arasaka touch, from keycap legends lifted from the game's UI and the Arasaka insignia to the iconic Mantis Blades schematics spread across the deskmat. This year, the lineup adds a matching headset to complete the set.

CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS Cyberpunk 2077: Arasaka White Edition

CORSAIR M75 WIRELESS Cyberpunk 2077: Arasaka White Edition

CORSAIR MM300 2XL Cyberpunk 2077: Arasaka White Edition

CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Cyberpunk 2077: Arasaka White Edition

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Collection

Roman Carax is rarely seen without his vintage video camera, which he uses to capture the real, human stories within Night City. The Edgerunners 2 Collection is made in Roman's image, with vibrant colors drawn from his character design and details inspired by the recording gear he depends on. Nods to SoftSys, the repair chain that keeps his gear running, and to Roman himself appear throughout the lineup.

CORSAIR K65 Plus Wireless Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Edition

CORSAIR Hharpoon v2 Wireless Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Edition

CORSAIR HS80 Wireless Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Edition

CORSAIR MM 2XL Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Edition

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