Posted in: CORSAIR, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: headset, HS80 v2 Max Wireless Headset

CORSAIR Launches HS80 v2 Max Wireless Headset

CORSAIR has upgraded one of their gaming headsets as they have launched the new HS80 v2 Max Wireless Headset onto the market.

Article Summary CORSAIR launches the HS80 v2 Max Wireless, a $200 gaming headset with upgraded 50mm drivers for clearer in-game audio.

Dolby Atmos on PC and a broadcast-grade 10mm mic help CORSAIR HS80 v2 Max deliver precise sound and clearer voice chat.

CORSAIR packs simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth into the HS80 v2 Max, supporting PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile.

HS80 v2 Max Wireless offers up to 110 hours on 2.4GHz, 130 on Bluetooth, plus memory foam comfort and iCUE controls.

CORSAIR has a brand-new gamer headset on the market this week, as they have launched the HS80 v2 Max Wireless Headset. This version of the model was designed to be a high-end headset with upgraded 50mm non-Newtonian laminate drivers, as well as an upgraded broadcast-grade microphone with a 10mm capsule, and a simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless setup with up to 110 hours of battery life. We have the finer details about it for you here, along with some images, as it's going for $200.

CORSAIR HS80 v2 Max Wireless Headset

Hearing in-game cues clearly can make the difference between victory and defeat. After a loud sound like a gunshot or explosion, residual vibration in a driver's diaphragm can obscure quieter details, such as footsteps or reloads. The upgraded 50mm non-Newtonian laminate drivers in the HS80 v2 Max Wireless help reduce that residual vibration, allowing the diaphragm to settle quickly, keeping quieter details clearer as the action unfolds. The result is powerful bass, crisp highs, and rich, full-range audio that helps you hear the cues that matter.

On PC, Dolby Atmos spatial audio builds on that foundation by placing every sound precisely in three-dimensional space. Players can hear the footstep above them, the reload behind them, and the distant gunfire to the left. Being heard matters as much as hearing. The HS80 v2 Max Wireless' broadcast-grade 10mm microphone capsule captures clear, natural voice comms, while a built-in pop filter helps reduce harsh popping sounds. Flip the mic up to mute instantly. On PCs with a compatible NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, AI-powered NVIDIA Broadcast mic enhancement helps reduce keyboard clatter, fan noise, and room ambiance, keeping your voice clear and your squad focused on your callouts.

Stay comfortable through every session with plush memory foam ear cushions wrapped in breathable fabric and a floating adjustable headband that helps distribute weight evenly and minimize pressure points. The cushions hold their shape session after session for lasting comfort, while a durable aluminum frame keeps the 370g headset feeling secure and comfortable. Simultaneous 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth let players game on one device while taking a call or streaming music from another. The HS80 v2 Max Wireless is compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

The HS80 v2 Max Wireless delivers up to 110 hours of battery life on 2.4GHz wireless, or up to 130 hours over Bluetooth. When a quick top-up is needed, 15 minutes of charging gives six hours back. On-ear controls keep the essentials within reach, including a volume scroll wheel with multifunction button, a power button, and a dedicated Bluetooth button. CORSAIR iCUE software puts sound and style under the player's control. Enable NVIDIA Broadcast features, customize EQ settings, load pre-tuned profiles, and personalize the headset's RGB lighting to match the rest of the setup.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!