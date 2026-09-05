Posted in: CORSAIR, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Keyboard, Mouse

CORSAIR Launches New Skiff Keyboard & Harpoon Mouse

CORSAIR recently dropped a couple of new keyboards in the Skiff lineup, as well as an updated version of the Harpoon gaming mouse

Article Summary CORSAIR expands its lineup with the Skiff 100, Skiff 100 Plus, and Harpoon V2 Wireless gaming mouse.

Skiff 100 and 100 Plus deliver full-size membrane keys, RGB lighting, media dial, and IP53 spill resistance.

CORSAIR Skiff 100 Plus adds six programmable G-keys for fast macros, hotkeys, and in-game command access.

Harpoon V2 Wireless packs a 26K DPI sensor, tri-mode connectivity, six buttons, and up to 210 hours of battery.

CORSAIR recently revealed a couple of new additions to their lineup: two Skiff Keyboard designs and a new Harpoon mouse. First up, they revealed the Skiff 100 and the 100 Plus, both offering some awesome features and response times, but the 100 Plus comes with easy access to macros, hotkeys, and in-game commands. Meanwhile, the new Harpoon V2 gaming mouse comes with an improved ergonomic design, a better sensor, and a faster wireless connection. You can read about all of them below asd they're currently available online and at select retailers.

CORSAIR Skiff 100 & 100 Plus Gaming Keyboards

Built on the popular RGB Gaming Keyboard, the SKIFF series is ideal for gamers putting together their setup, and for those in search of a versatile keyboard to handle both work and play, the SKIFF 100 PLUS and SKIFF 100 are full-size membrane keyboards designed for daily reliability. Both keyboards share the same core feature set, with the SKIFF 100 PLUS adding six programmable G-keys for players who want dedicated macro access.

A built-in rotary dial puts volume and media control at your fingertips. Adjust volume, mute, pause, play, skip tracks, and more, all with one intuitive dial. Ten zones of RGB lighting with customizable dynamic effects add a personal touch to any setup, while quiet, responsive switches make both keyboards a good fit for dorm rooms, shared apartments, and crowded workspaces alike. Both keyboards carry an IP53 rating, standing up to dust buildup and water sprayed at up to a 60-degree angle. They're built to shrug off the occasional spill without missing a beat. A detachable, soft-touch rubber wrist rest and adjustable tilt legs let players find their ideal typing position, and the wrist rest is easily removed for a cleaner, more minimal setup.

Harpoon V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse

The Harpoon V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse pairs Harpoon's signature asymmetric ergonomic shape with updated precision, flexible programmability, and impressive battery life to stand up to daily work and play. Textured side grips and a built-in thumb rest reduce grip strain and thumb fatigue during long sessions, while a 26K DPI CORSAIR Marksman sensor keeps aim crisp and accurate.

Six programmable buttons give players quick access to their most-used abilities and macros, and the primary mouse buttons are rated for up to 100 million clicks. Battery life reaches up to 140 hours on 2.4GHz wireless with RGB off, or up to 210 hours over Bluetooth with RGB off, for days of gaming between charges.

The Harpoon V2 Wireless can connect via 2.4GHz Slipstream Wireless, Bluetooth, and a wired USB-C connection, so players can choose the option that fits their space. The mouse is compatible with PC and Mac and configurable through CORSAIR Web Hub, with no software installation required.

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