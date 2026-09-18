Posted in: CORSAIR, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: microphone, Voxara

CORSAIR Launches Voxara Gaming Condenser Microphone

CORSAIR has launched its first premium USB gaming condenser microphone, in the form of the new Voxara model, available now

Article Summary CORSAIR launches the Voxara, its first premium USB gaming condenser microphone, priced at $200 and available now.

A 25mm condenser capsule, 32-bit audio, and 192 kHz sampling deliver warm, detailed vocal capture for creators.

CORSAIR Voxara works with Elgato Wave Link for advanced mixing, plugins, EQ controls, and real-time Voice Focus cleanup.

Built-in OLED controls, tap-to-mute, RGB lighting, and broad PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, and Switch support round it out.

CORSAIR dropped a brand-new microphone into their gaming lineup, unveiling the Voxara USB Gaming Condenser Microphone. The first of its kind for the company, the microphone uses Elgato Wave Link software to deliver studio-grade vocals, with better customization and seamless ecosystem integration for users of their products. Giving users exceptional vocal quality and powerful audio control without a ton of setup or extra items needed. We have more details about it below, as it's currently being sold for $200.

Find Better USB Audio With The CORSAIR Voxara Gaming Condenser Microphone

Whether you're streaming, gaming, or recording content, Voxara is built to make your voice sound its best. At the heart of Voxara is a large 25mm condenser capsule engineered to capture voices with greater warmth, detail, and character than standard-sized capsules. Voxara records in 32-bit audio, providing a wide dynamic range to pick up both quiet and loud moments while offering additional headroom that helps reduce the risk of clipping. Combined with a 192 kHz sample rate, Voxara captures audio with greater accuracy, reduced digital artifacts, and improved transient response for cleaner recordings and exceptional overall fidelity.

Voxara integrates seamlessly with Elgato Wave Link 3.0, giving users a powerful hub for managing their entire audio setup. Route your mic, game audio, music, and chat into independent channels, then mix and balance them without interrupting your session. From there, easily take your audio to the next level with professional VST and AU plugins, custom audio effects, EQ presets, and more from the ever-expanding Elgato Marketplace. Voxara also puts essential controls directly at your fingertips. An integrated OLED screen keeps headset volume, mic gain, balance, and mute status always visible, while a multi-function scroll wheel adjusts them on the fly. A single touch of the tap-to-mute sensor instantly silences the mic, paired with clear visual feedback so you always know when you're live or muted.

To ensure you sound your best in any environment, Voxara includes Voice Focus directly into Wave Link with no additional download needed. Powered by ai|coustics, Voice Focus intelligently removes background noise, room echo, and reverb while isolating and enhancing your voice in real time. Voxara reinforces that clarity with hardware designed to keep the focus on your voice. A cardioid pickup pattern prioritizes audio directly in front of the microphone while reducing unwanted noise from the sides and rear. Further reducing noise, an integrated shock mount and built-in pop filter block desk vibrations, handling noises, and harsh plosives for clean, steady audio during voice chats, streams, or recordings.

Voxara pairs its premium audio performance with a refined design built to complement modern gaming and creator setups. Customizable RGB lighting offers a variety of personalization options, including multi-color effects, static color modes, and a dynamic level meter mode that visually responds to your mic input in real time. Lighting can be customized directly within Wave Link or synchronized across iCUE-compatible devices in available via iCUE Apps (Beta) for a unified look.

Slot Voxara exactly where you want it, on any rig, with flexible mounting options and broad device compatibility. A detachable aluminum stand provides sturdy desktop placement, while included mounting adapters make it easy to attach Voxara to standard boom arms. The included braided USB-C cable enables simple plug-and-play setup on Windows and macOS, with audio support for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.

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