Posted in: CORSAIR, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: gaming chair

CORSAIR Reveals New Dark Cherry Blossom TC500 Gaming Chair

CORSAIR has given two gaming chair designs a new look as the Dark Cherry Blossom design comes to both the TC500 and the TC100

Article Summary CORSAIR adds a Dark Cherry Blossom finish to the TC500 and TC100 RELAXED, giving both gaming chairs a fresh new style.

The CORSAIR TC500 pairs its new look with four-way lumbar support, Omniflex armrests, and a 90° to 160° recline.

CORSAIR TC100 RELAXED delivers the same Dark Cherry Blossom design with lumbar and neck pillows at a lower price point.

Dark Cherry Blossom joins the Lilac colorway, expanding CORSAIR options for gamers matching chairs to their setup.

CORSAIR revealed a new design for two of their gaming chairs this week, as the TC500 and the TC100 are getting a Dark Cherry Blossom look. As you can see here, they have given the design a proper wrap that highlights the look of the cherry blossom design against a blue background, giving a unique vibe to the room. We have the finer details below as they are available right now.

CORSAIR TC500 Dark Cherry Blossom Gaming Chair

The TC500 Gaming Chair in Dark Cherry Blossom combines its striking new look with the spacious, highly adjustable design of the original TC500. Its wide, flat seat and subtle bolstering accommodate a variety of seating positions, while four-way adjustable lumbar support lets users dial in their preferred level of lower-back support. Omniflex armrests can be adjusted vertically, moved forward and back, rotated, and positioned inward or outward, while a detachable memory foam neck pillow provides additional support. The backrest reclines from 90° to 160°, making it easy to transition from sitting upright to reclining and relaxing, while a Class 4 gas lift provides 100mm of height adjustment for a customized fit.

TC100 Relaxed Gaming Chair

For those looking for comfortable seating at a more accessible price point, the Dark Cherry Blossom edition of the TC100 RELAXED brings the same rich blue fabric and embroidered detailing to its racing-inspired design. A wide seating surface and relaxed side bolsters provide plenty of room to get comfortable, complemented by an adjustable high-density foam lumbar pillow and detachable neck pillow. The TC100 RELAXED also features adjustable armrests, a Class 4 gas lift with 100mm of height adjustment, and a backrest that reclines from 90° to 160°, giving gamers the flexibility to settle into their preferred seating position.

Find Your Fit

Dark Cherry Blossom joins the existing Lilac colorway of the TC500 and TC100 RELAXED, giving gamers even more choice when it comes to finding a chair that complements their setup and personal style. Whether you prefer the extensive adjustability of the TC500 or the relaxed simplicity of the TC100 RELAXED, there are now more ways to find a chair that feels at home in your gaming space.

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