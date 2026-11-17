Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Black Box Wines, Crayola, Crayola All Grown Up

Crayola Is Offering a $10K Dream Trip That You Drew Up

Crayola and Black Box have a brand new promotion where they want to send you on a $10K vacation, you just have to draw what it looks like

Article Summary Crayola All Grown Up and Black Box Wines launched the Sip & Draw Dream Trip contest for adults 21+ across the U.S.

Entrants can draw their dream U.S. destination for a chance to win a customized vacation worth up to $10,000.

The Crayola contest prize covers the winner plus up to three guests, turning one drawing into a real getaway.

Crayola says no purchase is needed, and AI-generated or digital entries are banned from the Dream Trip contest.

Crayola, through its All Grown Up line, has teamed up with Black Box Wines for a new contest promotion in which you can win a $10K vacation. The two have come together to launch the Sip & Draw Dream Trip, a national contest for those aged 21+, giving you the chance to create a dream U.S. destination into a customized getaway for yourself and up to three friends. All you have to do is draw it up, literally. Just like the image you see here, which was hand-drawn with AI used to make it. Which brings us to the biggest rule of the contest: no AI-generated or digital contest entries are allowed. We're sure this will disqualify about 80% of the people who thought about entering. We have more details from the company below, as you have until December 7 to draw it and enter it on this special website.

Crayola All Grown Up & Black Box Wines Want You To Sip & Draw Your Dream Trip

Black Box, one of America's leading wine brands, and Crayola All Grown Up, Crayola's latest line created for adults to rediscover their creativity, are teaming up to launch the Sip & Draw Dream Trip contest. Beginning today, U.S. adults 21 and older can draw their dream trip to a U.S. destination for the chance to win a customized getaway valued at up to $10,000 for themselves and up to three guests. To bring the experience to life, Black Box and Crayola All Grown Up are pairing Black Box's convenient, resealable 500mL wine format with Crayola All Grown Up Alcohol-Based Markers, giving friends an excuse to put their phones down, pour a glass, and finally start planning that getaway together.

Judging Criteria: Creativity and artistic execution, interpretation of the dream destination, and use of color.

Creativity and artistic execution, interpretation of the dream destination, and use of color. Restrictions: No purchase is necessary, and AI-generated or digital submissions will not be accepted.

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