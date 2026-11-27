Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Creative Technology, speakers

Creative Technology Releases New XF1 Hi-Res Desktop Speakers

Creative Technology has a new pair of desktop speakers, the XF1 Hi-Res, offering a modern, minimalist design and high-quality audio.

Article Summary Creative Technology has released the XF1 Hi-Res desktop speakers with a simple 2.0 setup focused on clean, balanced sound.

Creative XF1 delivers 72W RMS, a 55Hz to 40kHz range, and a fully active 2-way design with DSP control.

Creative Technology supports USB-C 24-bit/96kHz audio, Bluetooth 6.0 with LDAC, line-in, and a subwoofer output.

Creative XF1 also includes the Creative Nexus app with a 10-band EQ, preset management, and 120-plus audio presets.

Creative Technology recently dropped a new pair of desktop speakers, unveiling the XF1 Hi-Res design. These were crafted to give people a simple design that offers high-quality audio without a ton of issues setting things up and getting them working, or a ton of menus and remote settings to get the quality you want. They're just a nice set of speakers for people looking for a basic setup. If you truly want to get into the weeds, they do come with an app you can run on any smartphone or tablet, even your desktop, to fine-tune things how you wish. We have more info below as they're currently upf or sale for $150.

Creative Technology XF1 Hi-Res Desktop Speakers

With a power output of 72W RMS and a frequency range of 55Hz to 40kHz, Creative XF1 brings out details in music, movies, and games that many compact 2.0 speakers in this price range do not reproduce – the slight rasp in a voice, the rumbling bass under a game soundtrack, and the delicate notes of a piano piece. Creative XF1 is designed for clear, controlled sound at the desk at any volume. It uses a fully active 2-way design with DSP control and dedicated amplification for each driver to reduce distortion and keep the sound balanced as the level changes. Bespoke FEA-optimized 3-inch woofers then add the extra punch and close-range clarity that smaller desktop speakers often lack.

Creative XF1 carries dual Hi-Res Audio certification, supporting playback up to 40kHz over USB audio and analog line-in, as well as Hi-Res Audio Wireless over LDAC with Bluetooth 6.0. Users can stream in high quality over Bluetooth 6.0, or connect via USB-C for up to 24-bit / 96kHz playback from compatible devices. A 3.5mm line-in and dedicated subwoofer output with automatic mode switching create a straightforward upgrade path for users who want to start with a simple plug-and-play setup and expand into a more powerful 2.1 system over time.

With its compact and minimalist design, Creative XF1 sits neatly beside monitors and laptops without dominating the workspace. It comes in black or white. The detachable cork stand helps angle the speakers toward the listener while adding a warm, understated accent that suits both creative studios and everyday home setups. For users who want a personalized experience, the Creative Nexus app offers a 10-band parametric EQ and preset management, making it easy to switch between a more neutral curve for mixing and mastering, a richer profile for movies, or a punchier sound for games and day-to-day use at the desk.

The Creative Nexus App also has 120+ EQ presets, crafted in-house by our audio specialists. These EQ presets cover over 20 types of music and close to 100 games, making custom sound immediately available and equally accessible straight out of the box.

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