Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Games, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Ed Sheeran, RESVLTS, sdcc

Creators Luncheon, RSVLTS Arcade & Ed Sheeran At San Diego Comic-Con

Bleeding Cool goes to the Unofficial Indie Comics Creators' Luncheon, the RSVLTS Last Life Arcade and sees Ed Sheeran at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Bleeding Cool at San Diego Comic-Con kicks off early with a roundup of standout Wednesday-night events across the city.

The Unofficial Indie Comics Creators' Luncheon offered a relaxed pre-SDCC networking space for writers and creators.

RSVLTS Last Life Arcade at the Moxy mixed free games, branded cabinets, and token perks tied to food, drinks, and con buys.

Ed Sheeran's Petco Park appearance added a surprise musical moment to the San Diego Comic-Con festivities.

Bleeding Cool has lots of friends and associates roaming San Diego Comic-Con, but here's a look at a bunch of events the night before San Diego Comic-Con opened, when you could still (a bit) walk around, with Anthony January at the Unofficial Indie Comic Creators' Luncheon on Wednesday, Jessie Rusu went to the RSVLTS Last Life Arcade at the Moxy Hotel, and Cythia Wensey went to see Ed Sheeran at Petco Park…

Jessie Rusu tells us "!I stopped by the RSVLTS Last Life Arcade at the Moxy Hotel. They have a handful of free arcade games, including their own branded cabinets, as well as classics like Guitar Hero and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. There is also a claw machine. You can get the tokens by buying food or drinks at the Moxy, or 3 tokens for every $75 you spend at the RSVLTS locations at the con. They have events almost every night, but it was pretty quiet when I dropped by earlier."

Anthony January tells us, "I wanted to share a quick recap of the recent networking event hosted by Joel Rodriguez, CEO, Comic Creator, and Founder of Metal Ninja Studios. It was a fantastic, low-pressure environment to connect with writers, creators, and industry professionals right before the excitement of San Diego Comic-Con. It was a wonderful event filled with great conversations, and I am already looking forward to the next one. And I had the pleasure of meeting several notable industry figures, including"

Fernando Pinto , indie comic creator of GunPunch, a kinetic sci-fi action-comedy graphic novel published by Rocketship Entertainment.

, indie comic creator of GunPunch, a kinetic sci-fi action-comedy graphic novel published by Rocketship Entertainment. Alexander Sapountzis , CTO, Co-Founder, and Illustrator of Wayward Raven Media.

, CTO, Co-Founder, and Illustrator of Wayward Raven Media. Michael Tabba, WGA screenwriter, SAG actor, and director of the upcoming film Winter Breaks (a modern take on The Breakfast Club).

And Cynthia Walser describes her experience as seeing "That time Ed Sheeran almost got roasted by Smaug."

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