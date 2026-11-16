Posted in: Crimson Desert, Music, Pearl Abyss, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, YouTube | Tagged: Colm R. McGuinness, Eivor, Merethe Soltvedt, Nathan Mills

Crimson Desert Original Soundtrack Volume 2 Officially Released

Crimson Desert has released the Original Soundtrack Volume 2, bringing 42 new tracks from the game to YouTube for you to stream.

Article Summary Crimson Desert Original Soundtrack Volume 2 is out now, adding 42 new tracks to stream on YouTube and major platforms.

Pearl Abyss assembled global composers, vocalists, and the Prague Metropolitan Choir for a sweeping new score.

Crimson Desert Volume 2 spans field themes, battle music, boss tracks, bard songs, and cinematic Pywel soundscapes.

Traditional Korean songs are reimagined as sea shanties, with Steam and Epic Games Store free DLC coming soon.

Pearl Abyss has released an entirely new slate of music tracks as the Crimson Desert Original Soundtrack Volume 2 has officially been launched on YouTube. Rather than putting it out as an official album, Chief Audio Director Hwiman Ryu and Music Director Inro Joo came together with composers from South Korea and abroad and vocalists from around the world to make a new 42-track masterpiece. Guest artists include vocalists Eivør, Colm R. McGuinness and Merethe Soltvedt, guitarist Nathan Mills, and the Prague Metropolitan Choir. We have more info about it here, along with a link to the full 2+ hour video with all the tracks in one place.

Crimson Desert Original Soundtrack Volume 2

Volume 2 leans further into dramatic storytelling and sweeping melodies. It spans everything from lyrical field themes and epic anthems to battle and boss themes and bard songs, alongside soundscapes that capture the vastness of the continent of Pywel.

Among the album's highlights is a set of traditional Korean folk songs and children's songs reimagined as Western-style sea shanties. The Prague Metropolitan Choir performs the melodies of Jindo Arirang, Gakseori Taryeong, Dukkeoba Dukkeoba, Kkomaya Kkomaya and Mugunghwa Kkochi Pieotseumnida (The Mugungwha flower has bloomed) with the rhythm and spirit of a ship's crew, singing in English as a full chorus. The result blends traditional Korean melodies with the voices of international musicians to create a sound unique to Crimson Desert.

"Building on our origins as a Korean developer, we turned our own traditional melodies into authentic sea shanties that players all over the world can enjoy naturally and with real excitement," said Hwiman Ryu, Audio Director at Pearl Abyss.

Crimson Desert Original Soundtrack Volume 2 can be heard on the official Crimson Desert YouTube channel and the Pearl Abyss Music channel, and on major streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. It will be available as a free DLC on Steam and the Epic Games Store soon.

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