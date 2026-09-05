Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack | Tagged: Crimson Moon, milan records, Probably Monsters

Crimson Moon: The Official Soundtrack Has Been Released

Listen to the official Crimson Moon soundtrack, now available on multiple platforms.

Article Summary Crimson Moon official soundtrack is now streaming on multiple platforms following the action-adventure RPG’s launch.

Composer Christopher Wilson and music manager Steve Pardo shaped Crimson Moon’s score around gothic fantasy and combat.

Skye Lewin, HEALTH, Ricky Armellino, Misha Mansoor, and Jared Dines bring modern metal power to Crimson Moon.

Recorded at Ocean Way Nashville, the Crimson Moon soundtrack blends orchestra, choir, and metal into epic boss themes.

Milan Records has teamed with Probably Monsters to release the official soundtrack to their action-adventure RPG, Crimson Moon. The game is barely a couple of days old, but the demand to get the music out there was apparently very high when people found out that Christopher Wilson was behind this one, along with a few prominent names in the metal community. We have the full liner notes for the album below, as they can be found on multiple platforms.

Bring The Music of Crimson Moon To Your Collection

Helmed by composer Christopher Wilson and music manager Steve Pardo, the music team behind Crimson Moon drew their inspiration from the game's gothic aesthetic, enlisting a lineup of acclaimed modern metal artists to help balance the majesty of high fantasy with the game's blood-pumping combat. To capture the scale and authenticity of Crimson Moon's world, Wilson collaborated with composer Skye Lewin and heavy metal greats HEALTH, Ice Nine Kills' Ricky Armellino, Periphery's Misha Mansoor, and Oni's Jared Dines. The album was recorded at the legendary Ocean Way Nashville studios with help from the Nashville Recording Orchestra and Sonus Choir, whose live performances create a rich, immersive sound that conveys both the divine majesty and apocalyptic fury at the heart of the game.

Wilson envisioned the score not as a traditional orchestral soundtrack amplified by metal, but rather as a seamless collaboration between orchestra, choir, and band, each functioning as equal voices within a single musical ensemble. Sacred choral passages and sweeping orchestral themes evoke the divine grandeur and ecclesiastical splendor of locations like Gildenarch's Cathedral and Sanctus Clypeus Hub, while thunderous drums, crushing guitars, and soaring metal vocals emerge as players plunge deeper into battle. As combat escalates, the soundtrack grows increasingly aggressive, culminating in full-scale boss themes that unite orchestra, choir, and metal instrumentation in massive, cinematic climaxes.

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