Posted in: Books, Critical Role, Pop Culture | Tagged: Critical Role: The Mighty Nein—Children of Empire, Random House Worlds

Critical Role Announces Brand-New Novel For The Mighty Nein

Critical Role has a new novel on the way focused once again on The Mighty Nein called Children of Empire, set to release on November 10, 2026.

Article Summary Critical Role returns to Campaign Two with The Mighty Nein—Children of Empire, a new novel arriving November 10, 2026.

Written by award-nominated author Nibedita Sen, the book connects key threads from Critical Role Campaigns Two and Three.

Children of Empire follows Caleb Widogast and Beauregard Lionett as they head back to Wildemount and the Dwendalian Empire.

The new Critical Role story pits the Empire Kids against Ludinus Da'leth and the Cerberus Assembly’s lingering power.

Random House Worlds has confirmed that a new Critical Role novel is on the way, going back to Campaign Two with The Mighty Nein—Children of Empire. This particular book was written by Hugo, Nebula, and Ignyte Award-nominated author Nibedita Sen; this novel will be a delight to many fans of the ever-expanding fantasy universe, as they tie together multipel stories from Campaign Two and Three of Critical Role. We'll see Caleb and Beau team up once again, providing a fun trip back to pieces of Exandria full of, filled it, as they put it, "intrigue, machinations, and the occasional fistfight." We have mroe details about the book for you here and the story to come, as it's currently slated to be released on November 10, 2026.

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein—Children of Empire

The adventures of the Mighty Nein have ended. With the Cloven Crystals hidden and Uk'otoa once again imprisoned, all that's left for the Mighty Nein is to settle back into their well-earned retirements. For some, this means peace and solitude; for others, a recommitment to unmitigated chaos. And for Caleb Widogast and Beauregard Lionett, it marks a return to the empire they once called home.

But ancient, arcane threats still fester in Wildemount: the Cerberus Assembly and its only living founder, the calculating and secretive Ludinus Da'leth. When an old friend offers Caleb a chance to investigate Ludinus, he can't help but take it, even if it means betraying those he once held dear. And as Beau struggles to settle into domesticity, a good infiltration is the perfect distraction. The Cerberus Assembly is unlike any foe the Empire Kids have faced before, rooted into the history of their homeland. It's not an evil that can be pummeled into submission—but that doesn't mean they can't try.

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