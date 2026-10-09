Posted in: Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Cup Noodles, Nissin Foods, Titan Casket

Cup Noodles Have Released Vampire Noodles For Halloween

Cup Noodles are bringing out the spice for Halloween with the new blood-red Vampire Noodles, as well as a special casket to match.

Article Summary Cup Noodles Vampire Noodles debut for Halloween with a hot garlic chicken flavor and noodles that turn blood-red.

Nissin says the limited-edition Cup Noodles use natural beet coloring for a dramatic red transformation in hot water.

Cup Noodles teamed with Titan Casket on a Halloween collector casket inspired by vampire lore and the launch.

Fans can find Cup Noodles Vampire Noodles on store shelves now and enter a sweepstakes to win the custom casket.

Nissin Foods has a new kind of Cup Noodles out on the market for Halloween, as the new Vampire Noodles are the first they've made that bite back. The flavor is Hot Garlic Chicken, which is already a spicy enough option to warm you up in different ways, but they've also added red noodles to the mix to make sure you get that fix of fake blood for the season. They've also partnered with Titan Casket on a special one-off arrangement centered on the new option. We have more info below, as these are now on store shelves.

Cup Noodles Brings a Flavor That Bites Back With Vampire Noodles

This Halloween, Cup Noodles is ready to bite back with the launch of its latest limited-edition flavor, Cup Noodles Vampire Noodles. Inspired by the notorious creature of the night, Vampire Noodles transform into a striking blood-red color when hot water is added, thanks to natural beet coloring. Paired with a bold, hot garlic flavor and savory chicken umami, Vampire Noodles' visual spectacle and flavor kick are so irresistible that even garlic-despising vampires can't resist it.

To bring Vampire Noodles to life in an unforgettable way, Cup Noodles partnered with Titan Casket, the leading direct-to-consumer casket company, to create a custom collector casket inspired by the limited-edition launch. Designed around the idea that Vampire Noodles are truly "to die for," the collaboration brings a playful Halloween spirit to life with details inspired by the product's blood-red transformation and vampire lore.

Vampire Noodles x Titan Casket

The iconic Cup Noodles emblem bleeds across the top lid with a signature blood-drip detail, with an "It's To Die For" embroidered head panel. A bold proclamation embroidered into the inside lid, framed in black crushed velvet. A striking blood-red high gloss exterior worthy of even the most discerning vampire. Enter the sweepstakes on Cup Noodles' social channels (@originalcupnoodles on Instagram and TikTok) for a chance to win the custom Vampire Noodles x Titan Casket. The collaboration casket will also be available for purchase on the Titan Casket website for $3,999.

"Halloween is the perfect moment to create something unexpected, and Vampire Noodles does exactly that," said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Nissin Foods. "The blood-red transformation and bold hot garlic flavor turn an everyday meal into a memorable Halloween experience. We're giving fans a surprising new way to celebrate the season with Cup Noodles."

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