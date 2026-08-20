Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Cup Noodles, Dash, StoreBound

Cup Noodles Preps For College With The Dorm Room Survival Kit

Cup Noodles wants to help college kids out with the basic essentials, as they have prepared the Dorm Room Survival Kit for a limited time.

Article Summary Cup Noodles and Dash team up on a limited-edition Dorm Room Survival Kit built for back-to-college ramen nights.

The Cup Noodles bundle includes six chicken-flavor cups, a Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, and an insulated electric kettle.

College-themed packaging adds dorm life humor, with labeled Cup Noodles sleeves made for roommates and late-night study runs.

The Cup Noodles x Dash kit is on sale now for $70 on Dash’s website and TikTok Shop, while limited supplies last.

Nissin Foods has teamed with Dash and StoreBound to create a special kit for those headed back to college: The Dorm Room Survival Kit. For a short time, you can snag a limited-edition bundle designed to help students conquer move-in season with the essentials they need to make the quintessential college dish: ramen noodles. This includes a supply of their noodles, an egg cooker, and an electric kettle. The kit is available starting today on Dash's website and on Dash's TikTok Shop for just $70 (valued at $135), while supplies last. We have more details on the promotion for you below.

Prepare For The College Hardship With The Cup Noodles x Dash Dorm Survival Kit

The Cup Noodles x Dash Dorm Survival Kit combines a six-pack of Cup Noodles – a forever college staple – and two of Dash's most popular compact appliances: the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker and the Dash Insulated Electric Kettle—everything you need to take your classic dorm room ramen to the next level. It's all bundled in limited-edition college-themed packaging made to match the energy of campus life. From early classes, late-night study sessions, and fun nights out, the Dorm Survival Kit is perfect for keeping students fueled for all of it.

Cup Noodles Cups : A six-pack of Cup Noodles (Chicken flavor) enclosed in exclusive college-themed sleeves celebrating the chaos of dorm life. With labels like "Do Not Touch" and "If This is Missing, Ask my Roommate," these cups speak the language of every college student who's ever had to label their groceries, hide their ramen stash, and pull all-nighters.

: A six-pack of Cup Noodles (Chicken flavor) enclosed in exclusive college-themed sleeves celebrating the chaos of dorm life. With labels like "Do Not Touch" and "If This is Missing, Ask my Roommate," these cups speak the language of every college student who's ever had to label their groceries, hide their ramen stash, and pull all-nighters. Dash Insulated Electric Kettle : Features include dual-walled vacuum insulation, a digital interface with precise temperature control, cool-touch exterior, anti-spill lid, lever-controlled spout, and a built-in temperature probe, all to ensure piping hot prep for perfect Cup Noodles every time.

: Features include dual-walled vacuum insulation, a digital interface with precise temperature control, cool-touch exterior, anti-spill lid, lever-controlled spout, and a built-in temperature probe, all to ensure piping hot prep for perfect Cup Noodles every time. Dash Rapid Egg Cooker: Easily soft-boil up to seven eggs in under 10 minutes for the most delicious topping upgrade to your ramen noodles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!