Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Rico Nasty

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Receives New Song From Rico Nasty

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 has a new single to match the show's vibe, as Rico Nasty dropped a new track ahead of its Netflix debut.

Article Summary Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 gets a new Rico Nasty single, “You Can’t Run From Me,” ahead of the anime’s Netflix debut.

CD Projekt Red and Trigger teamed with Rico Nasty to craft a high-energy track that matches Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2.

“You Can’t Run From Me” blends heavy guitars, industrial synths, and rage-fueled vocals to fit Night City’s brutal tone.

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 trailer teases a new standalone story in the dark, ruthless world of Cyberpunk 2077.

As part of the build-up to the launch of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 on Netflix, CD Projekt Red and animation studio Trigger teamed up with Rico Nasty to make a new single track for the series. Much in the same vein as how Sting recorded the song "What Could Have Been" for Arcane, Rico has laid down a heart-pounding track for the show called "You can't Run From Me," which has been released on multiple platforms this week. It's a hell of a track that sets the tone for what's to come in the anime, set to make its debut on Netflix this Fall. Enjoy the song!

Rico Nasty Lays Down The Heart-Pounding Single "You Can't Run From Me"

The high-octane track blends heavy guitars, industrial synth textures, and Rico Nasty's signature rage-infused vocals, fitting perfectly into the themes and tone of the second installment of the globally acclaimed anime series. The track arrives alongside the newly released trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, offering audiences a first glimpse into the new standalone story set in the dystopian world of Cyberpunk 2077.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the Cyberpunk family. Can't wait to perform this one live ," said Rico Nasty.

About Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

Gear up for a return to the world of Cyberpunk, where only the ruthless survive, and one wrong move can get you flatlined. This standalone story throws a fresh cast of characters into the darkest corners of Night City and brings a raw, gritty take on the world of the future. Lawless and unforgiving, this is Night City at its most brutal. The series follows an entirely new cast of characters and tells a standalone story that explores the city's darkest corners, delving deep into what it means to be an edgerunner. At the helm of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is director Kai Ikarashi, lead character designer Kanno Ichigo, and the creative minds behind Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' story: Hugo Award winner Bartosz Sztybor and Masahiko Otsuka.

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