Posted in: Music, Netflix, Pop Culture, Soundtrack | Tagged: cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Tsuneo Imahori

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Releases Official Score & Soundtrack

Get everything you could ever want musically from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, as the show's score and official soundtrack are both out.

Article Summary Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 official score and soundtrack are out now, giving fans two major music releases at once.

Legendary composer Tsuneo Imahori delivers a 39-track Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 score packed with tension and emotion.

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 soundtrack features original songs from Rico Nasty, DOUDOU, Corbin, and more.

Both albums expand the Night City sound, blending electronic, hip-hop, alternative, and experimental vibes.

Now that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is out on Netflix, Milan Records has dropped a double dose of music for fans, as the official score and soundtrack are both available. Usually, you don't see both come out at the same time for most projects; you get one, with the other following months, even years later. But now you get to experience the full score created by composer Tsuneo Imahori, along with the soundtrack with multiple artists attached, both honing in on the vibes of the year 2077. We have more info on both below, as they are available on multiple platforms.

Experience Two Musical Compilations For Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

Arriving alongside the new season are Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 (Original Series Score), featuring original score music by legendary composer Tsuneo Imahori, and the Original Series Soundtrack, a diverse collection of original songs created exclusively for the series by Rico Nasty, DOUDOU, Corbin, Petite Meller, Biji, Piernikowski, Kalman Chadokiewitz, and Eli Shiffman. Together, the two releases expand upon the rich musical legacy established by the original Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, once again placing music at the center of the Night City experience.

For the new season, acclaimed composer Tsuneo Imahori delivers a score that captures the beauty, danger, and emotional volatility of the Cyberpunk 2077 world through a distinctive blend of electronics, atmosphere, and kinetic energy. Across the 39-track album, Imahori's music amplifies the series' explosive and relentless tension while underscoring the story's more intimate character moments. Complementing the score is a standalone soundtrack album of original songs reflecting the diverse landscape of Night City. Featuring contributions from boundary-pushing artists across hip-hop, electronic, alternative, experimental, and underground music scenes around the world, the album includes the explosive "You Can't Run from Me" by Rico Nasty, "A Rusty Dream" by DOUDOU, and additional original songs from Corbin, Petite Meller, BIJI, Piernikowski, Kalman Chodakiewitz, and Eli Shiffman. The result is a genre-spanning soundtrack that deepens the world of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 while carrying forward the franchise's tradition of unforgettable musical moments.

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