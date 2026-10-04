Posted in: Music, Pokémon, Pop Culture | Tagged: Dallas String Quartet

Dallas String Quartet Gives Pokémon a Symphonic-Rock Reinvention

The Dallas String Quartet has released a new track for video gamers to enjoy, as they put their own spin on the Pokémon theme.

Article Summary Dallas String Quartet releases a symphonic-rock version of the Pokémon theme, giving the classic anthem a bold new sound.

The new Pokémon track keeps the original’s triumphant energy while spotlighting fast-paced, cinematic string arrangements.

Originally made famous by Jason Paige in 1998, the Pokémon theme remains a cross-generational favorite for fans worldwide.

Dallas String Quartet will premiere the Pokémon theme live at Card Party Dallas during the event’s 2026 three-city run.

The Dallas String Quartet has decided to give their own take on a classic video game track, as they have released their version of The Pokémon Theme. This particular version provides more of a symphonic-rock reinvention of the song, which you can check out above, giving fans of the franchise a little something different for its 30th Anniversary. We have more details about the song for you below from the band.

Dallas String Quartet Provides a New Spin on The Pokémon Theme

Originally performed by Jason Paige for the English-language adaptation of the Pokémon animated series in 1998—and written by John Siegler and John Loeffler—the "Pokémon Theme" quickly became an anthem for a generation. Today, its reach extends well beyond the children who first heard it, connecting longtime fans, new audiences, and families through a global community that continues to grow. DSQ's new recording preserves the triumphant spirit and momentum of the original while introducing a cinematic instrumental sound driven by violins, viola, cello, and bass. The result is a fast-paced arrangement filled with energy, virtuosic string playing, and the symphonic-rock style that has become DSQ's signature.

To celebrate the release, DSQ is partnering with leading figures in the trading-card hobby to give the arrangement its live premiere at Card Party Dallas. The performance will bring the music directly to a multigenerational community of collectors, creators, and fans during the Dallas stop of Card Party's three-city 2026 event series. For DSQ, the project reflects an artistic mission that has guided the ensemble throughout its career: taking the power and versatility of string music into places where audiences may not expect to find it.

With its new "Pokémon Theme," Dallas String Quartet turns nostalgia into something immediate and new—an independent musical tribute to the fans who grew up with the song, the children encountering it for the first time, and the remarkable ability of music to cross generations, communities, and genres.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!