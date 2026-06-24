Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: David Koma, supergirl

David Koma Launches New Supergirl Clothing Line

David Koma has launched a brand-new clothing line centered around the film Supergirl timed with the release of the movie.

Article Summary David Koma launches a Supergirl-inspired Pre-Fall 2026 fashion line timed with Warner Bros.' new Supergirl film.

The Supergirl collection blends luxury fashion with Kara Zor-El's strength through bold colors, sculpted cuts, and armor-like details.

Standout Supergirl clothing includes body-con dresses, patent leather, sequins, faux fur, and crystal-studded S-Shield pieces.

Archival Supergirl imagery, star motifs, and elevated street-to-nightwear make the Koma Girl line a high-fashion statement.

David Koma has launched a new Pre-Fall 2026 line of clothing centered around Supergirl, timed to coincide with the release of the new Warner Bros. film. The line is described as "drawing powers of his own world, designing a Supergirl-inspired day-to-night wardrobe for the exceptional women who have informed his vision over the years." The new Koma Girl style is a mix of everyday wear, nightlife, office, and more. The designs look awesome in many ways, but the price tags will make many do a double-take. We have more details about the collection below, as it's currently up on their website.

Supergirl Fashion Like You've Never Seen Before From David Koma

Timed to coincide with the theatrical and IMAX release of DC Studios' highly anticipated new film Supergirl in June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the collection sees Koma reinterpret the Super Hero's iconography through a luxury fashion lens that merges the rebellious attitude and strength of Kara Zor-El with the designer's signature sensuality and sculptural precision.

The palette reveals Supergirl's world from the outset. Crimson red and azure blue carry cinematic intensity, grounded by Koma's go-to black. Metallic silver and gold accents flash like armor, lending a futuristic edge. Silhouettes are engineered for impact: dropped hems create an aerodynamic flow, while exaggerated power shoulders reinforce a commanding stance. Bonded scuba leather is paneled into streamlined body-con dresses with almost mechanical precision. Graphic cut-outs slice through silhouettes with defiance, echoing the Supergirl S-Shield in abstracted form. Swirling bouncy knit hems introduce a kinetic, space-age rhythm

Materiality reinforces the narrative of strength and protection. Luxurious faux fur wraps the body like armor with attitude. Velvet denim introduces an unexpected softness, while sequins return in fiery red and molten gold, amplifying drama with high-shine intensity. Patent leather appears both as a padded, utilitarian jacket and as striking, hand-embroidered, three-dimensional, inflated floral appliqués on bra tops and miniskirts.

Graphic storytelling runs throughout the collection. Archival Supergirl imagery traces the character's rich visual history from her 1959 comic book debut to the forthcoming film, in theatres this June. Nodding to Supergirl's intergalactic journey, stars scatter across garments like constellations; vintage-style S-Shield T-shirts are crystallized all over; and the iconic emblem appears embroidered across thick mohair knits, elevating familiar symbols into luxury statements.

Supermodel Yasmin Wijnaldum, featured in the lookbook, embodies a SuperHero whose strength is expressed through posture and presence. In Koma's urban, sharp, and unapologetically modern world, Supergirl becomes the ultimate supermodel – her runway is the city, her stride a form of control, and her warrior attitude a beacon for rising above whatever lies ahead.

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