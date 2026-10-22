Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: Dead by Daylight: The Immersive Experience, Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpac

Dead by Daylight Reveals Immersive In-Person Experience in California

Dead by Daylight: The Immersive Experience is a new expanded haunted attraction opening on October 30 at the Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace

Article Summary Dead by Daylight: The Immersive Experience opens October 30 at Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace in California.

The Dead by Daylight haunted attraction uses 360 projections, surround sound, and motion tracking for scares.

Guests face three acts featuring iconic Killers, Survivor escapes, failing generators, and interactive teamwork.

Tickets start at $30 with VIP options, as Behaviour Interactive brings Dead by Daylight to life for Halloween.

Behaviour Interactive has teamed with the Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace to present Dead by Daylight: The Immersive Experience for Halloween. The two have partnered to provide what is essentially a haunted attraction on a new level, featuring the sights, sounds, and characters from the popular asymmetrical horror title. Attendees will go through a three-act experience that will have you playing a special version of the game, in a way, where you'll need to work together to survive. Tickets are on sale now for $30 (with VIP options available), with the attraction opening on October 30 and running daily from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Dead by Daylight: The Immersive Experience

The experience unfolds in three acts, using 360-degree wall and floor projection, surround sound, and motion-tracking technology that responds to every step guests take.

Act 1, "Little Museum of Horror." Guests enter a shifting gallery of the game's most feared Killers, held inside towering containment crates. Then, the dark force at the heart of the game seizes the room as flesh-like webs engulf the walls.

Guests enter a shifting gallery of the game's most feared Killers, held inside towering containment crates. Then, the dark force at the heart of the game seizes the room as flesh-like webs engulf the walls. Act 2 . Guests are swept through the game's most terrifying locations, running alongside Survivors as they race toward an open exit gate, with Killers close behind.

. Guests are swept through the game's most terrifying locations, running alongside Survivors as they race toward an open exit gate, with Killers close behind. Act 3, "Gaming for Your Life." The generators fail, and the gate begins to close. Guests become players step onto interactive floor stations to restore power, while a single shared heartbeat speeds up around them. Then, the Killers invade the room, and every guest must help save an assigned Survivor. Some make it out. Some won't.

The Dead by Daylight Immersive Experience joins The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter, which opened September 25. Created through a partnership between the City of Moreno Valley and Lighthouse Immersive, the museum transformed the former 38,000-square-foot Sears store at Moreno Valley Mall into a two-story cultural destination with immersive galleries, hands-on exhibits, a café, curated retail, plus free parking.

"This is the immersive gallery at its most fearless," says Corey Ross, CEO of Lighthouse Immersive, the company that created the immersive experience for the Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace. "Guests don't just watch the story; they have to work together to survive it, and that shared rush is something you can't get from a screen at home."

"Moreno Valley is becoming a place where people come to experience something they can't find anywhere else," said Mayor Ulises Cabrera. "From Van Gogh to Dead by Daylight, this museum is giving our community and visitors from across Southern California a reason to gather."

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