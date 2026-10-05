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Denny's Brings Back Sticky Kicks For National Sneaker Day

Denny's is bringing back a special item this week, as the Sticky Kicks sneakers are making a return for National Sneaker Day

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Article Summary

  • Denny's brings back Sticky Kicks for National Sneaker Day on October 9, with a limited release for fans and collectors.
  • Denny's Sticky Kicks 2.0 feature syrup-scented hang tags, hand-splattered soles, and bold diner-inspired laces.
  • Each pair includes a QR code for two free Denny's Buttermilk Pancakes with a Grand Slamwich at participating locations.
  • Denny's Rewards members can access the Sticky Kicks drop from 12 AM to 3 AM EST after opting into SMS by October 8.

Denny's is bringing back one of its novelty items for National Sneaker Day: the Sticky Kicks are making a return this week. On October 9, the sneakers come back with a number of features that are designed to remind people of getting a Grand Slam Breakfast, only on their feet. A limited number of them will be produced, and you'll need to go through a process to get them, which we have the finer details about for you below. Good luck snagging them!

Denny's Brings Back Sticky Kicks For National Sneaker Day
Credit: Denny's

Denny's Sticky Kicks Have Returned

The latest edition takes the drip even further with fresh customizable details, new accessories, and a sweet real-world perk sneakerheads and Denny's Rewards members alike can take straight to the booth:

  • Syrup-Scented Hang Tag: Delivering a sweet burst of golden syrup scent every time the box is opened, each pair features a custom-scented hang tag crafted for the ultimate collectors.
  • In-Restaurant Pancake Perk: Bridging footwear culture with real-world flavor, the custom hang tag includes a QR code that guests can present to the cashier at a participating Denny's restaurant to receive two free Buttermilk Pancakes with the purchase of Mache's favorite late-night diner meal, the Grand Slamwich. The QR code must be brought in-restaurant and scanned at the time of redemption.
  • Hand-Splattered Syrup Soles: Taking custom detailing from heel to toe, the vibrant yellow outsoles feature a hand-splattered maple syrup effect, ensuring every step drips with authentic diner style.
  • Diner-Inspired Laces: Popping in a vibrant blueberry blue, this second iteration features custom diner-inspired laces to give collectors full personalization and an extra splash of drip.

The Late-Night Drop

  • Exclusive Denny's Rewards Access: Built for night owls and sneakerheads alike, Sticky Kicks 2.0 will drop exclusively for Denny's Rewards members for just three hours (12:00 AM – 3:00 AM EST) on National Sneaker Day (10/9) via DinerDrip.com.
  • Get Your Code: To secure a spot for the stickiest midnight drop of the year, fans must sign up for the Denny's Rewards Program and opt in to SMS messaging by 12:00 PM EST on October 8 to receive the required access code needed to unlock the release night drop.

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Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.
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