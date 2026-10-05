Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: Denny’s, National Sneaker Day, Sticky Kicks

Denny's Brings Back Sticky Kicks For National Sneaker Day

Denny's is bringing back a special item this week, as the Sticky Kicks sneakers are making a return for National Sneaker Day

Article Summary Denny's brings back Sticky Kicks for National Sneaker Day on October 9, with a limited release for fans and collectors.

Denny's Sticky Kicks 2.0 feature syrup-scented hang tags, hand-splattered soles, and bold diner-inspired laces.

Each pair includes a QR code for two free Denny's Buttermilk Pancakes with a Grand Slamwich at participating locations.

Denny's Rewards members can access the Sticky Kicks drop from 12 AM to 3 AM EST after opting into SMS by October 8.

Denny's is bringing back one of its novelty items for National Sneaker Day: the Sticky Kicks are making a return this week. On October 9, the sneakers come back with a number of features that are designed to remind people of getting a Grand Slam Breakfast, only on their feet. A limited number of them will be produced, and you'll need to go through a process to get them, which we have the finer details about for you below. Good luck snagging them!

Denny's Sticky Kicks Have Returned

The latest edition takes the drip even further with fresh customizable details, new accessories, and a sweet real-world perk sneakerheads and Denny's Rewards members alike can take straight to the booth:

Syrup-Scented Hang Tag: Delivering a sweet burst of golden syrup scent every time the box is opened, each pair features a custom-scented hang tag crafted for the ultimate collectors.

Delivering a sweet burst of golden syrup scent every time the box is opened, each pair features a custom-scented hang tag crafted for the ultimate collectors. In-Restaurant Pancake Perk: Bridging footwear culture with real-world flavor, the custom hang tag includes a QR code that guests can present to the cashier at a participating Denny's restaurant to receive two free Buttermilk Pancakes with the purchase of Mache's favorite late-night diner meal, the Grand Slamwich. The QR code must be brought in-restaurant and scanned at the time of redemption.

Bridging footwear culture with real-world flavor, the custom hang tag includes a QR code that guests can present to the cashier at a participating Denny's restaurant to receive two free Buttermilk Pancakes with the purchase of Mache's favorite late-night diner meal, the Grand Slamwich. The QR code must be brought in-restaurant and scanned at the time of redemption. Hand-Splattered Syrup Soles: Taking custom detailing from heel to toe, the vibrant yellow outsoles feature a hand-splattered maple syrup effect, ensuring every step drips with authentic diner style.

Taking custom detailing from heel to toe, the vibrant yellow outsoles feature a hand-splattered maple syrup effect, ensuring every step drips with authentic diner style. Diner-Inspired Laces: Popping in a vibrant blueberry blue, this second iteration features custom diner-inspired laces to give collectors full personalization and an extra splash of drip.

The Late-Night Drop

Exclusive Denny's Rewards Access: Built for night owls and sneakerheads alike, Sticky Kicks 2.0 will drop exclusively for Denny's Rewards members for just three hours (12:00 AM – 3:00 AM EST) on National Sneaker Day (10/9) via DinerDrip.com .

Built for night owls and sneakerheads alike, Sticky Kicks 2.0 will drop exclusively for Denny's Rewards members for just three hours (12:00 AM – 3:00 AM EST) on National Sneaker Day (10/9) via . Get Your Code: To secure a spot for the stickiest midnight drop of the year, fans must sign up for the Denny's Rewards Program and opt in to SMS messaging by 12:00 PM EST on October 8 to receive the required access code needed to unlock the release night drop.

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