Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: APW, Bourbon, Derek Trucks

Derek Trucks' APW Drops Its First Year-Round Bourbon

APW, the whiskey line founded by musician Derek Trucks, has released its first Year-Round Bourbon, just in time for the holidays

Article Summary APW has released its first year-round bourbon, APW Original, an eight-year-old 92-proof straight bourbon in 200ml bottles.

Derek Trucks founded APW as a pushback against bourbon hoarding, with pocket-size whiskey made to open, drink, and share.

APW Original costs $14.99 for a single bottle or $49.99 for a three-pack, with denim-blue packaging for holiday gifting.

APW Original is sold in Kentucky, Illinois, and Georgia, with shipping to most states and a recent Whisky Advocate feature.

APW (Ass Pocket Whiskey) has launched a new item in their shop, as they are offering up their first year-round bourbon as we head into the holiday season. If you're not familiar with the company, it was founded by musician Derek Trucks (Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Allman Brothers Band, The Derek Trucks Band), who essentially started the brand as a pushback against bourbon hoarding. Giving those who want their own bottle on hand at all times, as it can easily fit in your back pocket. We have the finer details below, as it might be the perfect item for whiskey lovers who need a stocking stuffer.

One-Year-Round Bourbon

One-Year-Round Bourbon, built to go wherever you do — from tailgates to tee boxes, campfires to concerts. APW Original is an eight-year-old, 92-proof straight bourbon, available in grab-and-go 3-packs and single bottles, all in our signature denim-blue packaging. It comes only in a 200ml pocket bottle, made to be opened and shared rather than shelved, and it was recently featured in Whisky Advocate. A single bottle is $14.99 and a three-pack is $49.99, available at retailers across Kentucky, Illinois, and Georgia, and it ships to most states. It fits stocking stuffer, under $20, under $50, and music lover guides, especially for anyone with a drawer full of Tedeschi Trucks Band ticket stubs.

About APW

In the old Delta juke joints, a flask of whiskey was known to many as an "ass pocket" – something you kept on you so you could keep it in you. Good whiskey, wherever you were, whatever you were up to. Today, APW, led by our founder, Derek Trucks, brings that spirit back, trading the unnecessary preciousness of the modern bourbon world for good-timing, premium whiskey made for drinking. Because life's sip-worthy moments don't always happen at home or at the bar, APW puts world-class whiskey in your back pocket.

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