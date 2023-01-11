Disney Mickey & Friends CASETiFY Collection Launches January 18 Disney Mickey Mouse and his friends can be seen in the fourth installment of CASETiFY's latest Disney collection of accessories.

Today, the global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced the fourth installment of its custom collaboration series with Disney, bringing back classic Disney Mickey Mouse designs, now accompanied by his best pals. Fans of the iconic mouse and his crew can sign up for priority access to shop the collection ahead of launch on January 18.

As an ode to the friendships that started it all, the brand-new collection features the iconic Mickey Mouse and the rest of his friends, including Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Pluto on CASETiFY's signature accessories. Special products new to the collection include the Custom Character Case, where fans can choose who best represents themselves and their own uniqueness. Additional designs include a Mickey & Friends Frame Case featuring an open window for customers to add their own photos, and a classic character medley for those who can't pick a favorite from the iconic gang available on CASETiFY's best-selling Impact, Ultra Impact, Bounce, Mirror and Clear Cases.

CASETiFY Is Showing Off Their Brand-New Disney Collection

CASETiFY's collection will also introduce a specialty Disney Mickey Medley Phone Charm, adorned in Mickey's black, white, red, and yellow colorings, retailing for $58 USD. Matching accessories are available for iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel, AirPods and AirPods Pro, MagSafe wallets, Apple Watch bands, AirTags, wireless chargers, Macbook, and iPad. All products in the collection retail between $38 – $98 USD.

The Disney x CASETiFY collection launches worldwide and is available for purchase online, in the CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store), and at Studio locations. The fourth installment in collaboration with Disney brings Disney Mickey Mouse and his friends to an all-new canvas. Pre-orders for the collection are now open and it launches officially on January 18th. Let us know in the comments which design or character is your favorite!