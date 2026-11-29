Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: AdHoc Studio, Dispatch, Dispatch: Design Works

Dispatch: Design Works Gives Players a New Book & Deluxe Pack

Dispatch players have a new awesome collectible book to snag with Dispatch: Design Works, which also has a Deluxe Edition available.

Article Summary Dispatch: Design Works is a 200+ page book from AdHoc Studio and Lost In Cult covering the game’s art and development.

Sarah Thwaites wrote Dispatch: Design Works, which also includes material tied to the in-game dispatcher job.

The standard edition of Dispatch: Design Works is available now through Lost In Cult’s shop for £50.

A £140 Deluxe Edition adds an office-style box, papercraft Robert’s Terminal, signed reports, and a Stay Pawsitive poster.

AdHoc Studio has teamed with Lost In Cult to create a special book and set of extras for the game Dispatch, titled Dispatch: Design Works. This is a 200+ page book that contains all sorts of information from the game, including content tied to the actual dispatcher job, making it a fun addition to the shelves of any fan of the game. For those who want to take it a step further, there's also a Deluxe Edition (only 1,000 copies made) with its own terminal filled with all sorts of collectible items. We have more info on both below, as they're available through the shop for £50 and £140, respectively.

Get All The Info You Could Want With Dispatch: Design Works

Written by Sarah Thwaites, Dispatch: Design Works chronicles the trials and breakthroughs that defined the project – all encased in exquisite, collector-grade packaging. Included with every Deluxe Edition, this premium presentation box is designed to replicate an office box file, with a clamshell closure as though it were found on the shelf in Robert's cubicle. The Deluxe Edition comes in a Guide to Operations hardback book style that fits right in with any Professional Office Environment!

In a world of RAM shortages, fear not; you can now build your own PC with our 3D papercraft model of Robert's Terminal (and accouterments!) designed by the talents of artist Ellie Sampson! Ellie's incredible work includes a papercraft mug and half-eaten Twinkie, because of course it does! WARNING. DO NOT EAT THE TWINKIE. OR POUR COFFEE IN THE MUG. THEY ARE MADE OF PAPER. YES, THEY ARE SOMEHOW STILL VERY TEMPTING!!

Signed, sealed, delivered! Get individual reports signed by the probation officers that outline some of our villain's criminal record and contract details. Don't forget to live, laugh, love with the motivational Stay Pawsitive poster, now proudly displayed in your home for a daily pick-me-up.

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