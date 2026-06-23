Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Dogfish Head, rolling stone, whiskey

Dogfish Head Drops New Secret Stash Cooler & Rolling Stone Whiskey

Dogfish Head dropped two new items recently: the Secret Stash Cooler and a Rolling Stone Whiskey collaboration.

Article Summary Dogfish Head kicks off summer with two fresh releases: the playful Secret Stash Cooler and new Rolling Stone Whiskey.

The Dogfish Head Secret Stash Cooler hides two reserve drinks, perfect for beach trips, boat days, and backyard parties.

Dogfish Head says the Secret Stash Cooler keeps your favorite cocktails tucked away while guests raid the main supply.

Dogfish Head and Rolling Stone team up on a five-year American single malt whiskey aged in 12 barrel types at 90 proof.

Dogfish Head has a pair of new items out to kick off the summer, as they revealed the Secret Stash Cooler, as well as the new Rolling Stone Whiskey. First off, the cooler comes with a pair of slots that will keep two secret drinks chilled for you, just in case everyone else nabs your cooler's contents and you need one last drink before the party's over. Meanwhile, the company collaborated with Rolling Stone Magazine to make a whiskey worthy of the long-running mag's legacy. You can read about both below as they're available through the company's shop.

Always Have One Stashed Away With Dogfish Head's Secret Stash Cooler

Equal parts functional, playful, and conversation-starting, the Dogfish Head Cocktails "Secret Stash Cooler" is the ultimate summer entertaining accessory for cocktail lovers. Designed for beach days, boat trips, backyard hangs, and everywhere in between, the cooler's hidden storage compartment allows drinkers to keep a private reserve of their favorite Dogfish Head Cocktails tucked away while the rest of the party digs into the main cooler … what flavor will you hide away?

"I love sharing our off-centered goodness with friends and family, but there's no worse feeling than stocking the party cooler and finding that all your favorites have immediately disappeared. That's why we created the 'Secret Stash Cooler' … so you can have your cocktail and drink it too," said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. "Packed with real spirits, real fruit juices, and real flavor, Dogfish Head Cocktails are always a crowd pleaser. Now, with our 'Secret Stash Cooler,' you can spread the flavor love far and wide while protecting your personal fav for yourself!"

Rolling Stone Whiskey

A duet for the ages, Dogfish Head and Rolling Stone celebrate 250 years of American music with an exclusive whiskey collaboration. Similar to the makings of a great song, the Dogfish Head x Rolling Stone Whiskey is layered with sensory nuances, blending whiskey and brandy matured in 12 different barrel types, including Dogfish Head whiskey and brandy barrels and Samuel Adams Utopias barrels, to create a complex and uniquely American whiskey. At 90 proof (45% ABV), this new, five-year-aged American single malt whiskey delivers layered flavor and character while maintaining a smooth finish.

"We're proud of what we created with Dogfish Head and excited to share it with fans at Stateside Music Festival," said Julian Holguin, CEO of Rolling Stone. "This collaboration brings together craftsmanship, culture, and experience in a way that feels true to both brands. After spending time with the Dogfish Head team in coastal Delaware and seeing that creative process up close, we're especially excited to bring festivalgoers a taste of that partnership through cocktails inspired by our collaboration."

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