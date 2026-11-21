Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Dogfish Head, J. Press, The Boston Beer Company

Dogfish Head Releases J. Press Manhattan-Style Cocktail

Dogfish Head has partnered with J. Press to release a ready-to-pour Manhattan-Style Cocktail built on their Let's Get Lost whiskey.

Article Summary Dogfish Head partnered with J. Press to release a ready-to-pour Manhattan-Style Cocktail built on Let's Get Lost Whiskey.

Dogfish Head unveiled the J. Press collaboration during Analog-A-Go-Go as a bottled take on the classic Manhattan.

The Dogfish Head cocktail blends cherry juice, Italian herbal liqueur, and African-smoked honey from Burlap & Barrel.

Dogfish Head's J. Press Manhattan-Style Cocktail is available now in Delaware, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.

Dogfish Head recently released a new collaboration spirit, as they teamed up with J. Press for a special Manhattan-Style Cocktail. This option was revealed during their annual Analog-A-Go-Go event, distilled and blended to fit their style and profile, giving those who truly love the cocktail a ready-to-pour option without spending too much time making it themselves. We have more details about the spirit below, as it's currently available in Delaware, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland, hopefully with an expanded release to come.

Dogfish Head x J. Press Manhattan-Style Cocktail

We teamed up with our pals at the iconic fashion brand J. Press to create an artfully blended, ready-to-pour cocktail. Built on our multi-award-winning Let's Get Lost Whiskey, our take on this classic cocktail is made with fresh-pressed cherry juice blended with an Italian herbal liqueur and finished with African-smoked honey from our friends at Burlap & Barrel. Simply pour into your favorite glass, garnish with a brandied cherry, and you are ready to get lost in Manhattan.

Crafted in collaboration with NYC fashion brand J. Press, this Manhattan Style Cocktail features Dogfish Head's award-winning Let's Get Lost American Single Malt Whiskey mixed with fresh-pressed cherry juice, smoked African honey, and an Italian herbal liqueur. The Dogfish Head x J. Press Manhattan-Style Cocktail is ready to enjoy; simply open the bottle and pour over ice.

About J. Press

Founded at Yale in 1902, J. Press created "the Ivy League look" and represents the very best of American style. Favored by many of the most iconic figures in American history — Frank Sinatra, Cary Grant, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Robert Frost, George Plimpton, and Presidents Roosevelt, Kennedy, Ford, Bush, and Clinton, to name a few — J. Press has flagship locations in New York, New Haven, Washington D.C., and in Tokyo, where the brand is revered for its quality, history, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence.

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