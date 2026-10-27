Posted in: Music, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Dogfish Head, Joan Jett

Dogfish Head Teams With Joan Jett To Make Jett Black Lager

Dogfish Head has a new rock-inspired beer out as they have teamed with Joan Jett to release the limited-edition Jett Black Lager

Article Summary Dogfish Head teams with Joan Jett on limited-edition Jett Black Lager, inspired by her landmark rock legacy.

Sam Calagione’s longtime connection to Joan Jett helped spark the Dogfish Head collaboration and new beer release.

Dogfish Head’s Jett Black Lager blends crisp drinkability with honey, herbs, black pepper, toast, and breadcrust notes.

Fans can order the Dogfish Head Jett Black Lager kit with exclusive merch ahead of Record Store Day Black Friday.

Dogfish Head has officially partnered with Hall of Fame rocker Joan Jett to release a special beer in her honor: Jett Black Lager. The move is sentimental, as brewery founder Sam Calagione saw Jett at his first rock concert. Years later, he had the opportunity to sit interview her for CREEM Magazine for the 45th anniversary of I Love Rock 'N' Roll, with the conversation eventually leading to beer, and here we are. We have more details about the beer below, as it will be available for a limited time.

Channel The Power Joan Jett With Dogfish Head's Jett Black Lager

Dogfish Head is teaming up with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett to celebrate the 45th anniversaries of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts' landmark albums, 'Bad Reputation' and 'I Love Rock 'N' Roll,' with a new, limited-edition beer – Jett Black Lager – and some kick-ass collaborative merch. That's right! In addition to a 4pk/12oz cans of Jett Black Lager, each of these commemorative packs holds a co-branded pin pack, a studded pleather can cooler, and a heart-shaped guitar pick bottle opener.

Like the music of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Jett Black Lager is approachable and timeless, while maintaining an off-center, "don't give a damn" attitude. Brewed with barley malt, flaked maize and flaked rice, this crushable lager strikes a power chord with aromas of honey, herbs and black pepper, alongside smooth flavors of sweet breadcrust and light toast. Simply put … it's a jet-black-colored brew (get it?) that's as easy-drinking, crisp and clean-finishing as your favorite light beer.

Order your Jett Black Lager beer and merch kit by Tuesday, Nov. 10, to get it ahead of Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday celebrations, when music lovers are encouraged to visit their local, independently owned record stores to scoop up some new vinyl record releases, including Joan Jett and the Blackhearts' 45th anniversary album, 'I Love Rock 'N' Roll: The Shadow Album.'

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