Posted in: Minecraft, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: domino's, Minecraft Dungeons II, pizza

Domino's Partners With Minecraft Dungeons II For New Pizza Collab

Domino’s Pizza has revealed a new promotion for Minecraft Dungeons II, with special collectible boxes and in-game promos starting October 26.

Article Summary Domino’s teams with Xbox and Mojang for a Minecraft Dungeons II promo starting October 26 with themed pizzas and boxes.

Domino’s new made-for-one square pizza comes in one of six collectible Minecraft Dungeons II character boxes.

Domino’s Rewards members can unlock exclusive Minecraft Dungeons II items, including a skin, cape, and pet.

Domino’s is giving away 20,000 Minecraft Dungeons II digital copies, plus a custom in-game themed order tracker.

Domino's announced a new partnership with Xbox and Mojang as they are doing a special promotion for Minecraft Dungeons II. For a limited time, you'll be able to order these special square pizzas in custom boxes that will come with codes for in-game items, as well as look very decorative on your shelf, as they come in one of six different designs. They'll also be holding a contest specifically for My Rewards members, if you happen to have an account with the pizza chain. You can read the full details below as it kicks off on October 26.

Domino's Gets Blocky and Adventurous With Their Minecraft Dungeons II Promotion

Customers can unlock the experiences below when they purchase a Domino's new made-for-one pizza, built for gaming and cut into two perfectly-sized blocks. From collectible boxes and exclusive in-game items to having the chance to score one of 20,000 digital copies of Minecraft Dungeons II, the partnership gives fans a new way to fuel up and dive deeper into the game – both on- and off-screen.

Collectible Domino's and Minecraft Dungeons II-Themed Boxes

Customers who purchase a Domino will receive one of six boxes, each featuring a different Minecraft Dungeons II character, including Corrupted Creeper, Prime Enchanter, Valorie, Zombie, Pig, and Creeper. Fans can collect all six, while supplies last! Exclusive In-Game Items for Domino's Rewards Members* Each time Domino's Rewards members purchase a Domino online, they can unlock one of three exclusive, randomly awarded in-game items to use in Minecraft Dungeons II

Domino's Skin – Players can take their wardrobe to the next level with a unique, collectible Domino's skin for their avatar.

Players can take their wardrobe to the next level with a unique, collectible Domino's skin for their avatar. Domino's Slice Slayer Cape – Everyone looks better in a cape, and this one is no exception. The Slice Slayer is the finishing touch to any tasteful ensemble.

Everyone looks better in a cape, and this one is no exception. The Slice Slayer is the finishing touch to any tasteful ensemble. Domino's Cheesy Cube Pet – This very cute companion may not help fight your battles, but it will provide emotional support (and maybe some pizza cravings) as it follows you. Domino's Cheesy Cube Pet is the first co-branded partnership pet to appear in Minecraft Dungeons II!

Promo Codes

Promo codes for the in-game items will be loaded directly into Domino's Rewards members' "My Rewards" tab. Codes are only redeemable in Minecraft Dungeons II (sold separately). Between Oct. 26 and Nov. 4, Domino's is giving away 2,000 Minecraft Dungeons II game tokens every day, which customers can use to download the base game for free (a $29.99 value). For the chance to win, customers must purchase a Domino and submit proof of purchase at dominos.com/minecraft- dungeons-ii . Game downloads are valid on PC and XBOX only.

Customers who order a Domino can track their order on a custom, interactive Minecraft Dungeons II-themed Tracker. Stay tuned for more details!

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