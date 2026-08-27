Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, DOOM, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Laced Records

DOOM (2016) 10th Anniversary Soundtrack Coming to Vinyl

The 2016 DOOM soundtrack is available for pre-order on blood-red 2xLP (plus a 4xLP box, cassette, and CD), due March 2027.

Article Summary DOOM (2016) soundtrack gets a 10th Anniversary vinyl release, with Mick Gordon’s iconic score remastered for wax.

Laced Records offers a blood-red 2LP edition with 20 curated tracks and a 4LP box set with the full 31-track OST.

DOOM fans can also grab the complete soundtrack on double cassette or double CD, expanding beyond vinyl collectors.

All DOOM (2016) soundtrack editions are up for pre-order now and set to unleash in March 2027 via Laced Records.

Bethesda Softworks teamed up with Laced Records once again to bring the music of DOOM to vinyl, only this time, it's for the 2016 revival game's soundtrack. Released as part of its 10th Anniversary, the album features the epic music of Mick Gordon, remastered and pressed on blood-red wax for the standard 2xLP release you see here, featuring some of the most well-known tracks from the game. The team has also chosen to make a 4xLP with black-and-red wax, giving you the entire soundtrack. Or, if you're not into vinyl, they have also made a double cassette and double CD versions that come with the complete soundtrack. Basically, however you wish to bang your head to this, it's an option. We have more details below as they're all up for pre-order, set to be released in March 2027.

Experience The Demonic Sounds Of DOOM on Blood Red Vinyl

DOOM delivered a shotgun blast to the face of modern shooters, dragging the series out of the shadows with relentless combat and an industrial metal soundtrack by Mick Gordon that has reverberated far beyond video games. Often cited as one of the greatest game soundtracks of all time, Gordon's heavy, experimental, riff-fuelled music won 'Best Music/Sound Design' at The Game Awards and 'Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition' at the D.I.C.E. Awards.

The DOOM album inspired countless metal bands, led to the creation of a new subgenre of metal, and continues to gain plaudits as one of the heaviest and most distinct scores ever written for a video game. All music has been specially mastered for vinyl by Joe Caithness. ​Don't miss out on your chance to pick up one of the most critically acclaimed game soundtracks and heavy metal albums of all time.

A new 'Cyberdemon Splatter' 4LP box set variant featuring the complete 31-track OST, available exclusively via Laced Records (standard black editions are available via Laced and retail partners)

A repress of the 2LP box set with transparent red discs featuring 20 tracks curated by composer Mick Gordon

A new double cassette with transparent red shells featuring the complete 31-track OST, presented in a double rave case that pairs striking key art with infernal sigils and industrial detailing inspired by the game's aesthetic. This is the first time the DOOM (2016) soundtrack has been officially released on cassette.

A repress of the double CD set featuring the complete 31-track OST, presented in a deluxe triple gatefold sleeve.

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