Doritos Announces New Lemon Pepper Flavor For 2027

Doritos Lemon Pepper is set to launch in early 2027, bringing a limited-time flavor inspired by wing culture.
The new Doritos flavor blends bright citrus, black pepper seasoning, and savory notes with the brand’s signature crunch.
Doritos says Lemon Pepper delivers a layered bite, starting tangy, building peppery heat, and ending with zesty finish.
PepsiCo created Doritos Lemon Pepper to tap rising demand for one of food culture’s most recognizable seasonings.
PepsiCo has announced a new Doritos flavor coming out shortly, as they have revealed that the new Lemon Pepper option will arrive in early 2027. According to the team, the new flavor draws inspiration from the popular flavor profile that's been going around, specifically with hot wings, as they have adapted its signature balance of citrus, peppery, and savory notes to the snack chip. It's honestly a really cool concept that we're kinda stoked to see come to fruition, as we'd love to see Doritos expand more in flavors beyond some of the traditional chip profiles they have had for a while. Sure, they get experimental, but this is an option you don't see in a ton of chips right now. We have more details about the flavor below.
Doritos Lemon Pepper Is Putting On Its Steppers in 2027
Known for its combination of bright citrus flavor, black pepper seasoning, and savory taste, lemon pepper has become an increasingly popular flavor across food culture. Inspired by growing consumer interest in lemon pepper, Doritos is pairing the fan-favorite seasoning blend with the brand's signature crunch. Doritos Lemon Pepper is the latest innovation from Doritos, bringing the bold flavor of lemon pepper to the chip aisle. It brings together bright citrus, peppery heat and savory notes for a bold new flavor experience.
Doritos Lemon Pepper delivers a bold, layered flavor experience that starts with a bright, tangy taste, followed by peppery heat and savory notes. The flavor evolves throughout the bite and finishes with a lingering zest that creates a multidimensional snacking experience. Lemon pepper has grown beyond a seasoning to become one of the most recognizable flavors in food culture, fueled by its deep roots in wing culture and a passionate community of fans. Doritos saw an opportunity to bring one of food culture's most recognizable flavor experiences to the chip aisle.
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