Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: doritos, Doritos Lemon Pepper, pepsico

Doritos Announces New Lemon Pepper Flavor For 2027

PepsiCo's Doritos will launch a new Lemon Pepper flavor in early 2027, bringing bright citrus, peppery heat, and savory notes to the chip aisle.

Article Summary Doritos Lemon Pepper is set to launch in early 2027, bringing a limited-time flavor inspired by wing culture.

The new Doritos flavor blends bright citrus, black pepper seasoning, and savory notes with the brand’s signature crunch.

Doritos says Lemon Pepper delivers a layered bite, starting tangy, building peppery heat, and ending with zesty finish.

PepsiCo created Doritos Lemon Pepper to tap rising demand for one of food culture’s most recognizable seasonings.

PepsiCo has announced a new Doritos flavor coming out shortly, as they have revealed that the new Lemon Pepper option will arrive in early 2027. According to the team, the new flavor draws inspiration from the popular flavor profile that's been going around, specifically with hot wings, as they have adapted its signature balance of citrus, peppery, and savory notes to the snack chip. It's honestly a really cool concept that we're kinda stoked to see come to fruition, as we'd love to see Doritos expand more in flavors beyond some of the traditional chip profiles they have had for a while. Sure, they get experimental, but this is an option you don't see in a ton of chips right now. We have more details about the flavor below.

Doritos Lemon Pepper Is Putting On Its Steppers in 2027

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