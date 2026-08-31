Posted in: Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: Dr. Squatch, iShowSpeed

Dr. Squatch & IShowSpeed Team Up For $1M Global Scavenger Hunt

Dr. Squatch has teamed up with IShowSpeed for an all new contest as they have started a global scavenger hunt that's underway now.

Article Summary Dr. Squatch and IShowSpeed launch SPEEDRUN: Million Dollar Mission, a nine-week global scavenger hunt.

Fans in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Australia can tackle 25 challenges for a shot at the $1 million prize pool.

IShowSpeed missions include social video challenges, hidden briefcase hunts, and TikTok Shop loot box scratchers.

The contest runs through retail hubs, QR codes, and SpeedrunMDM.com, ending with a $250,000 grand finale hunt.

Dr. Squatch has launched a brand-new contest with streamer and content creator IShowSpeed, as they've launched a new global scavenger hunt. The event is called SPEEDRUN: Million Dollar Mission with IShowSpeed, where potential players will watch new videos for nine weeks across 25 challenges in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia, turning everyday moments into a real-world competition with $1 million on the line. We have the full details below and the first video above as the event is officially live.

Dr. Squatch & IShowSpeed Are Giving Aweay $1 Million in a New Global Scavenger Hunt

The mission is built on a simple bet that Gen Z doesn't want to be advertised to, they want to participate. Few creators embody that better than IShowSpeed, whose fans have turned reacting, competing, traveling, and showing up together into a global phenomenon. Rather than simply putting Speed in an ad, Dr. Squatch is creating something his community can actually experience together; a nine-week game built around fun, competition, surprise, and the chance to walk away with real cash.

More than 4,000 Walmart stores and select retail partners become gameplay hubs, where in-store displays and QR codes connect shoppers directly to the live leaderboard, mission hub and weekly challenges at SpeedrunMDM.com. Whether fans enter through retail, social or online, they'll compete for their share of the $1 million prize pool in three ways:

Briefcase Hunts: Briefcases filled with a gold bar of Dr. Squatch soap – each redeemable for a surprise cash prize of up to $50,000 – will be hidden each week in select cities across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia, with location clues revealed as the hunt unfolds.

Briefcases filled with a gold bar of Dr. Squatch soap – each redeemable for a surprise cash prize of up to $50,000 – will be hidden each week in select cities across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia, with location clues revealed as the hunt unfolds. Weekly Content Missions: New content missions inspired by Speed's world roll out every week, from challenging a random stranger to a footrace to barking at a retail display. Fans enter by posting their attempt on TikTok, Instagram or YouTube and following & tagging @drsquatch with #MillionDollarMission.

New content missions inspired by Speed's world roll out every week, from challenging a random stranger to a footrace to barking at a retail display. Fans enter by posting their attempt on TikTok, Instagram or YouTube and following & tagging @drsquatch with #MillionDollarMission. TikTok Shop Loot Box Bundles: Twenty-five $10,000 winning scratchers are up for grabs through specially marked IShowSpeed Loot Box Bundles. Fans can get one by purchasing a Loot Box Bundle on TikTok Shop or requesting a free scratcher at SpeedrunMDM.com (no purchase necessary).

The nine-week mission culminates in one final hunt… a grand finale worth $250,000. Additional details around the finale will be revealed as the mission unfolds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!