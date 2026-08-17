Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Dr. Squatch, Tajín

Dr. Squatch Releases New Tajin-Inspired Mango Tango Soap

Dr. Squatch has a new scented soap that will wake up all the senses, as they have released the new Tajin-Inspired Mango Tango soap.

Article Summary Dr. Squatch launches Tajín-inspired Mango Tango soap, blending tropical mango, green apple, bergamot, and spicy heat.

The new Dr. Squatch bar delivers a light-grit scrub with chili powder, paprika, smoked woods, amber, and sea salt.

Mango Tango soap is made with coconut oil, shea butter, kaolin clay, sea salt, and lime peel powder for a bold clean.

Dr. Squatch Mango Tango is available for $8, $6 with subscription, or in a 3-pack with a free Mini Tajín Clásico.

Dr. Squatch has launched a brand-new scented soap for those looking to get spicy in the shower, as they have created the new Tajin-inspired Mango Tango. The bar literally smells like it took a fistful of the heated spice and threw it on your body, as they have created a light-grit bar that contains the smell of zesty mangoes, along with notes of juicy mango, green apple, and bergamot. All of which has been spiced with chili powder and paprika aromas, as well as smoked woods and amber.

This is basically meant to be the kind of soap that would wake your senses, as well as every single part of your body up in a hurry. We have more details about it below, as the soap is available on Dr. Squatch's website for $8 as a one-time purchase, or $6 for subscribers. They're also offering a 3-pack, available DTC and on TikTok Shop for $22.80, that includes a free 0.35 oz. Mini Tajín Clásico bottle as a fun addition.

Dr. Squatch Gets Spicy & Tropical With The Tajin-Inspired Mango Tango

Crack open something bold and step into the ultimate sweet heat refresh with Dr. Squatch's Mango Tango soap. Inspired by Tajín's iconic tangy-spicy flavor, this light-grit bar brings the zest of sun-ripened mangoes straight to your shower. Juicy mango and green apple burst to the surface with a splash of zesty lime, heating up with swirls of chili powder, black peppercorn, and paprika before settling into a warm base of smoked woods, amber, and sea salt. Tropical heat meets tangy zest in this dynamic and daring scent that is fresh, spicy, bold, unapologetic, and dangerously refreshing.

Mango Tango is crafted using a traditional cold process with nourishing natural ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and kaolin clay – plus unique hero ingredients of sea salt and lime peel powder. The bar is 98% to 100% natural in origin and formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or silicones.

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