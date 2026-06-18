Posted in: Fashion, Pop Culture, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: Deodorant, Dr. Squatch, soap

Dr. Squatch Reveals New Line of Sonic the Hedgehog Items

Dr. Squatch has teamed up with SEGA to make a new line of items related to Sonic the Hedgehog to keep you smelling fresh and fast

Article Summary Dr. Squatch and SEGA team up for Sonic the Hedgehog soaps and deodorant celebrating the Blue Blur’s 35th anniversary.

The Dr. Squatch Sonic Speed Bar Soap and Deodorant feature citrus, lavender, woods, and amber for fresh, fast vibes.

Dr. Squatch adds Emerald Extract, arrowroot, charcoal, and postbiotics to keep the Sonic collection clean and odor-fighting.

The Dr. Squatch Sonic Speed lineup includes single items, a 3-pack of soaps, and a Super Pack with deodorant.

Dr. Squatch has partnered up with SEGA to release a new set of items for gamers to get their scrub on, as they showed off new Sonic the Hedgehog products. This is a one-two speed punch as they have made a new Sonic Speed Bar Soap that will help you get clean in a hurry, followed up with a Sonic Speed Deodorant so that when you sweat from running, you also manage to stay fresh. We're kind of surprised they didn't go all-out with hair products and skin care items as well to incorporate other characters from the brand, but having these two is kind of cool. We have mkore details on both below as they're in the shop now.

Gotta Smell Fresh With These Sonic the Hedgehog Items From Dr. Squatch

Power up your routine with the Sonic Speed Super Pack. Three Sonic Speed soaps and one Sonic Speed deodorant deliver energizing freshness with notes of citrus and lavender and aromas of earthy woods, all while celebrating 35 years of the Blue Blur. The Sonic Speed Bar Soap (light grit) and Deodorant feature an energizing scent profile of bergamot, mandarin, and lavender, layered with violet leaf, vetiver, patchouli, and amber for a bright, fast-paced fragrance that evolves throughout the day.

Sonic Speed Bar Soap – a light-grit bricc built to keep up, with bright citrus notes (bergamot + mandarin), layered with lavender and grounded by violet leaf, vetiver, patchouli, and amber.

Sonic Speed Deodorant – an energizing citrus-forward blend with lavender and warm base notes, designed for all-day freshness at top speed.

Formulated with performance-driven ingredients like Emerald Extract (soap) and odor-fighting arrowroot, charcoal, and postbiotics (deodorant), the collection is designed to deliver long-lasting freshness while celebrating 35 years of the iconic "Blue Blur." The Sonic Speed collection is available in multiple forms, including a 3-Pack of bar soaps ($22.80) and a Super Pack ($35.15), which includes three bar soaps and one deodorant. Individual bar soaps ($8) and deodorants ($13).

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