Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Austin City Limits, Drips by Pepsi, Pepsi, pepsico

Drips By Pepsi Debuts New Flavors at Austin City Limits

Drips By Pepsi has debuted several new flavors this weekend during Austin City Limits, and will be available again next weekend.

Article Summary Drips By Pepsi launches new crafted beverage flavors in Austin during Austin City Limits, with tastings running across two weekends.

New Drips By Pepsi creations feature poppi, Celsius, and Alani Nu, introducing bold mixes and no-added-sugar signature syrups.

The Austin pop-ups serve 21 Drips By Pepsi drinks, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Starry, Mug, bubly, and Tropicana flavors.

Drips By Pepsi returns later in October at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix with more drinks and a secret menu sip.

Over the next two weekends, Drips By Pepsi is in Austin, Texas, debuting several new flavors for people to try out at Austin City Limits. The first set of drinks will be available at The Picnic from October 2-4 and October 9-11 (1720 Barton Springs Rd) from 12-10pm CT, while the rest will be available from October 23-25 at the Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix 2026 at Circuit of The Americas (9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd – Oct. 22: 11:30am–5pm CT; Oct. 23-25: 10am–7pm CT). Many of the flavors will be the first time the public is trying out these new options, offering drinks you know from PepsiCo brands with added flavor, much like the dirty soda craze that's hit America. We have the fiuner details of it all below.

First-Ever Drips by Pepsi Flavors Featuring poppi, Celsius, and Alani Nu

Drips by Pepsi is a chef-created, crafted beverage line featuring added mix-ins, vibrant toppings, and bold flavor combinations that put a creative spin on fan-favorite drinks. For the first time, all offerings will be made with newly released Drips by Pepsi Signature Mixes, syrups created specifically for crafted beverages with no added sugar, artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Austinites will get the first taste of three all-new Drips by Pepsi flavors featuring Poppi prebiotic soda, Celsius, and Alani Nu energy drinks, bringing a fresh twist on the fan-favorite beverages. The Austin-exclusive flavors include:

poppi Ruby Fizz: Sweet cherry meets pomegranate swirl featuring poppi Shirley Temple

Agua Fresca made with Celsius Energy Drink: Watermelon, coconut, and passionfruit flavors with Celsius Sparkling Watermelon Energy Drink

Candy Moon made with Alani Nu Energy Drink: Cotton candy flavors, finished with dragon fruit, and mixed with Alani Nu Cotton Candy Energy Drink

21 Drips by Pepsi Creations, One Secret Menu Item

The lineup features 21 flavors across the Austin pop-ups in October, including three exclusive Formula 1-inspired beverages to be announced ahead of the Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix 2026, and a secret menu item that fans can discover at each event activation. Ask for the "secret sip" at each activation to unlock a surprise flavor and join the fun. From tropical fruit flavors to indulgent sweet treats, fans have more options to match every mood and moment with all-new drinks, including:

Pepsi Creamy Caramel Cookie: Creamy caramel and cookie layered over bold Pepsi fizz – only available at The Picnic Mountain Dew Lada Colada: A vacation-inspired combination of tropical mango flavors and whipped cream with Mountain Dew Starry Key Lime Cloud: A key lime flavor topped with creamy vanilla foam and cookie crumble featuring Starry Mug Banana Float: Creamy Mug Root Beer mixed with banana purée, topped with vanilla cold foam and dulce de leche bubly Sunset Sipper: Refreshing bubly Bellini Bliss with strawberry popping boba Tropicana Peach Paradise Lemonade: Tropical citrus pink lemonade with bursts of sweet peach popping boba



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