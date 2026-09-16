Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: 100% Soft, Dumpster Fire, Penguin Random House, Truck Torrence

Dumpster Fire Announces Two New Adorably Nihilistic Gifts

Do you need more Dumpster Fire in your life? There's an adorably nihilistic journal and a deck of cards coming out on October 6.

Article Summary Dumpster Fire gets two new Penguin Random House gifts on October 6: a nihilistic journal and a 52-card deck.

My Day Was a Dumpster Fire is a venting journal with lined pages and sticker sheets for your daily chaos.

Anti-Affirmations for Your Dumpster Fire Life delivers 52 bleakly funny cards in a keepsake Dumpster Fire box.

These adorable Dumpster Fire gifts blend dark humor, relatable stress, and chaotic comfort for work, school, or home.

Truck Torrence, the artist behind 100% Soft, has two new items coming out through Penguin Random House to help affirm your Dumpster Fire lifestyle. The publisher has two new adorably nihilistic gifts in the form of a new journal called My Day Was a Dumpster Fire, and a new 52-card deck lovingly called Anti-Affirmations for Your Dumpster Fire Life. We have mroe details about both of them for you below as they will both be released on October 6.

My Day Was a Dumpster Fire (A Journal for Venting When Everything Feels Like It's Going Up in Flames)

Vent your feelings with this journal inspired by the impossibly adorable Dumpster Fire! Use the two included sticker sheets to add some flair to your journaling. When life feels like everything is going up in flames, remember that the Dumpster Fire smiles through it all anyway! Get any big feelings out of your system and onto the page with this adorable journal. Perfectly suited for school, work, or home, this journal features smooth, lined pages and two sticker sheets with artwork of the iconic Dumpster Fire. Use this journal to record your most nihilistic inner monologues, list your grievances, or chronicle the burning hellscape of contemporary life—then get back to rising to the occasion.

Anti-Affirmations for Your Dumpster Fire Life

This deck of 52 cards will remind you that there is a light at the end of the tunnel… but it's a Dumpster Fire! These anti-affirmations are packaged in a sturdy, keepsake box modeled after the iconic and adorable Dumpster Fire. This papercraft Dumpster Fire contains 52 displayable anti-affirmation cards and serves as a testament to the universal truth that inner peace is a myth and the void awaits us all. Each card features a humorous one-liner, advice that you probably shouldn't follow, or a message that's actually pretty deep if you really think about it:

Live. Laugh. Combust.

Be a possum: Play dead and do nothing.

A dumpster without dents is a dumpster without stories to tell.

For each week of the year, draw a card from its compartment. Then, flip open the Dumpster Fire's lid, watch the flame "ignite" as it pops up, and place the card in its display slot. Each card can inspire a chaotic morning meditation, offer support during a mid-week spiral, or provide nihilistic comfort on a weekend. Full of relatable humor, this anti-affirmation deck will be there for you whenever life feels like it's going up in flames.

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