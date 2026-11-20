Posted in: Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: dune, Dune: The Experience

Dune: The Experience Brings Arrakis To Los Angeles

Dune: The Experience has officially opened in Los Angeles, bringing a piece of Arrakis to fans ahead of the latest film's launch.

Article Summary Dune: The Experience is now open in Los Angeles, bringing Arrakis to life ahead of Dune: Part Three on December 18.

The immersive Dune attraction at 330 S. Alameda Street features monumental sets, interactive storytelling, and desert scenes.

Guests can see 200-plus costumes, props, and weapons from all three Dune films, plus a screen-used ornithopter.

Dune: The Experience also includes Paul Atreides' throne room, a sandworm encounter, themed drinks, and merch.

Dune fans have a new attraction they can go to ahead of the release of Dune: Part Three, as Dune: The Experience has brought a taste of Arrakis to Los Angeles. The experience has been put together through a partnership with Legendary Entertainment and Fever, and co-produced by AKJOHNSTON Group. This has been designed to be an immersive attraction in which you'll walk through the Denis Villeneuve version of the cinematic trilogy, all to help promote the theatrical release coming out on December 18. We have the finer details about what to expect below, along with images provided by the company showing off what they have created, as tickets for the experience can be purchased on their website at the link above.

Walk Through Arrakis in Los Angeles With Dune: The Experience

Located at 330 S. Alameda Street, the limited-time experience takes visitors on a cinematic journey through monumental sets, interactive storytelling, and striking visual environments. Guests will encounter more than 200 original costumes, props, and weapons from all three films, stand alongside an authentic, screen-used ornithopter, and come face-to-face with a colossal sandworm in an unforgettable recreation of the Arrakis desert.

Along the way, visitors will decode hidden messages, explore Paul Atreides' throne room, and discover a collection of authentic film archive pieces showcasing the craftsmanship behind the acclaimed film trilogy. The adventure culminates with cinematic projections that bring the Arrakis desert to life. Beyond the main attraction, guests can enjoy themed cocktails, mocktails, and bites at Sietch Commons, as well as explore exclusive merchandise at the Giedi Prime-themed store.

Ahead of its public opening, Dune: The Experience celebrated its Los Angeles debut with an exclusive premiere on November 19, welcoming entertainment industry executives, media, influencers, and special guests for a first look at the attraction and an evening celebrating the world of Dune.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!