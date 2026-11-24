Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII, Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: Andrew Dunn, Eikon String Quartet

Eikon String Quartet Releases Final Fantasy VII Hero Tribute Album

The Eikon String Quartet has released a new tribute album, as they pay homage to all of the main heroes in Final Fantasy VII

Article Summary Eikon String Quartet has released Heroes of Midgar, a Final Fantasy VII tribute album focused on the game’s core heroes.

Andrew Dunn, aka Israfelcello, spent two years arranging string instrumentals for nine Final Fantasy VII characters.

The album grew from a 2025 Nashville Symphony chamber performance and was recorded at Blackbird Studio D in Nashville.

Heroes of Midgar is out now on Bandcamp and streaming services, while CD and vinyl editions are planned for later.

The Eikon String Quartet has a new album out this week, as they pay homage to Final Fantasy VII through the game's core group of heroes. Heroes of Midgar – A Tribute to Final Fantasy VII is the labor of love over two years of work from Andrew Dunn, AKA Israfelcello, working with multiple musicians to create string instrumentals for the main theme to all nine characters, bringing them to life in a new way that showcases both their talent and passion for the classic RPG. You can read up more about it below, as it is available now on Bandcamp.

Experience Final Fantasy VII Through Its Heroes With The Eikon String Quartet

The album grew out of a 2025 performance for the Nashville Symphony's chamber music series, which the quartet played to a sold-out audience at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. To capture that concert hall energy, the group recorded at Nashville's Blackbird Studio D with engineer Nick Spezia, who also mixed and mastered the album. The project was funded through a successful Kickstarter campaign that garnered widespread coverage, and Heroes of Midgar is available now on Bandcamp and streaming services. CD and vinyl versions were funded during the campaign and will be available at a later date.

"We love chamber music for the intimate way its performers communicate with each other and with the audience, and the string quartet felt like the perfect medium to express the personality of each of these characters," notes Andrew Dunn. "In the studio we were spaced far apart and playing to headphones and click tracks, so the challenge was keeping the life these performances had in the concert hall. Because of our experience in both worlds, I think we rose to it."

The Prelude Main Theme from Final Fantasy VII Tifa's Theme Yuffie's Theme – Descendent of Shinobi Barret's Theme – Bitter Memories Aerith's Theme – Adventure's End Cait Sith's Theme End of the World (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth) Cid's Theme Vincent's Theme – The Nightmare Begins Red XIII's Theme – Cosmo Canyon – Sanctum of Planetology Aerith's Theme – River of Lights

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