Posted in: CORSAIR, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Elgato, microphone, Wave Go

Elgato Launches The New Wireless Wave Go Convertible Microphone

Elgato has a new wireless microphone for content creators: the Wave Go convertible mic.

Article Summary Elgato Wave Go is a new wireless convertible microphone that switches from clip-on mic to handheld interview mic in seconds.

Designed for creators, Elgato Wave Go uses a condenser capsule, EQ Shift, Auto Gain, limiter, and low-cut filter.

The Elgato Wave Go receiver connects by USB-C to phones, with onboard controls plus an iOS and Android app for settings.

Elgato packs up to 48 hours of runtime with the Smart Handle, fast charging, pass-through power, and a travel-ready case.

Elgato has launched a new wireless microphone perfect for content creators: the Wave Go convertible mic. This design is the first wireless mic and a major expansion of the company's Wave ecosystem, as it combines a clip-on and a handheld into one system. The mic can be used as-is in your hand, attached to a clip for perfect conversation capture, or placed inside the handheld option included in the small portable case. We have more details below from the company, as it's currently being sold for $100.

Elgato Wave Go

Wave Go gives creators two ways to record, both through a single USB-C receiver that connects to a phone. In clip-on mode, the transmitter is about the size of a coin and weighs just 7 grams, light enough to forget it's there. It mounts magnetically to clothing, with custom tuning that restores the clarity and presence typically lost at chest distance. When the moment calls for a handheld, the transmitter slots into the Smart Handle, transforming Wave Go into a full-sized interview mic. More than a grip, it's purpose-built with integrated controls, charging, and a sound profile tuned for warmth and presence up close. The result looks professional on camera and feels premium in the hand. No extra gear to carry, no need to make do. It's all one system, and switching takes seconds.

Designed to sound more like a broadcast mic than a traditional wireless, Wave Go delivers warmth and richness normally found in a studio. It starts with a condenser capsule, chosen for its natural detail and sensitivity to voice. From there, onboard processing takes over. EQ Shift applies a different sound profile for each mode, matching the mic's tone to its position. Auto Gain keeps levels steady in real time, preventing clipping when voices get loud and dropouts when they get quiet. A limiter and low-cut filter handle the rest, smoothing sudden peaks and removing low-end rumble. It all happens automatically, without opening a menu or touching a setting.

Operation is just as simple. A single button on the transmitter and Smart Handle controls power, mute, and even recording on a connected phone. Another on the receiver toggles noise cancellation, reducing background noise in louder environments. LED indicators on all three show status at a glance, including battery level. For more hands-on control, the free Wave Go app for iOS and Android offers adjustable gain and noise cancellation, battery monitoring, and more.

The Smart Handle also recharges the transmitter whenever it's docked inside, even while recording. It stores up to 5 full recharges, extending runtime up to 48 hours, enough to keep shooting all week without touching a wall outlet. In a pinch, 10 minutes of charging provides about an hour of use. A carrying case keeps the entire system travel-ready, with room for the transmitter, Smart Handle, receiver, and even a second mic. Connected to USB-C power, it recharges everything at once. The USB-C receiver also supports pass-through charging, helping keep a connected phone powered during recording.

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