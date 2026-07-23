Posted in: Conventions, Events, Paramount+, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: Avatar Aang, Dutton Ranch, Paramount Lodge, sdcc, south park, star trek, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Bleeding Cool Goes Inside The Paramount+ Lodge At San Diego Comic-Con

The Paramount+ Lodge at SDCC with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, South Park, Avatar Aang, Dutton Ranch and more...

Article Summary Paramount+ Lodge at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 delivers free immersive fun with themed bars, games, swag, and photo ops.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Avatar Aang, South Park, and Dutton Ranch anchor the Paramount+ Lodge experience.

Guests scan wristbands for drinks, iced tea, sliders, and merch, with standby available after Paramount+ Lodge tickets sold out.

Bleeding Cool’s SDCC team found the Paramount+ Lodge fun but rushed, praising cocktails, swag controls, and themed touches.

As ever, The Paramount+ Lodge at San Diego Comic-Con is a prominent activation outside the show, in San Diego's Happy Does Bar, 340 Fifth Ave, from 9 am-7 pm from now until Sunday. This year's free immersive experience promises exclusive swag and photo ops from the U.S.S. Port Galley from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the Republic City Marketplace from Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, Dutton Ranch and South Park, with themed food and drinks, hands-on games and activities, exclusive photo ops, and customising exclusive swag to take home, inclusing laser-engraved luggage tags and custom-patched pennants, taking approximately 50 minutes and free to attend, tickets went a long time ago, but a standby line is available. The experience was created by 15|40 Productions behind some of the biggest activations at San Diego Comic-Con, including last summer's Percy Jackson offsite. Friends of Bleeding Cool, Joelle Sellner, Elizabeth Naiman and Lyndic Antic went to The Paramount+ Lodge yesterday, taking photos, video and giving us their impressions as they went…

Lyndi Antic: "First up is the new Lodge wristband. There's a chip in the wooden token that you scan to get in, then tap this to get 2 alcoholic drinks, 1 iced tea, 1 hamburger or cheeseburger slider, and 1 piece of merch (pennant, luggage tag, or mag wallet).

Lyndi Antic: "The Star Trek bar has a DJ and two drinks to choose from. There's also fruit cubes!"

"An Avatar Aang marketplace with a photo op where you lose your cabbages, and the iced tea options."

Lyndi Antic: "The South Park photo ops are reused from last year's event at Quartyard!!!"

Lyndi Antic: "The Dutton Ranch bar had other drinks, poured in a take-home plastic cup that changes from clear to blue when cold. The sliders were branded with the ranch's insignia."

Joelle Sellner "Fun things: Star Trek bar had themed cocktails/mocktails and an alien DJ who would break out a sax and perform a killer solo. Lots of photo opps: rocking chairs in front of Dutton Ranch and a prehistoric Jurassic World setting. Hay bale pulling game was cute. Meh things: Food. While there were two bars and an iced tea bar, food was scarce. Staff passed a tray or two of cut fruit and a cheeseburger slider that was harder to find. The burger was good but they seemed to run out quickly. Merch: did not get a custom leather luggage tag because they did not have time to engrave it before our session ended. I didn't want the pennant because what am I going to do with a pennant? They had plenty of UFC on Paramount towels, which are more useful. Overall, this was a fun offsite, but the experience felt a bit rushed."

Elizabeth Naiman: "There was a little change from previous years. This year, we had a wristband with a disk that needed to be scanned to enter. You could get two alcoholic drinks, a lemonade, 1 swag item from the swag booth (which was the pennant and luggage tag, although I saw some magnetic phone wallets posted elsewhere). You could also get one burger. I personally liked that you had to scan to get your items. This eliminated everyone jumping the servers and snagging all the food as soon as it was visible. I also didn't mind the limits on swag because then everyone who goes through can get the same thing, and hopefully, they can manage inventory better. Oh, one of the plastic drink cups actually changes from clear/white plastic to blue when it is cold. That was a fun treat."

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