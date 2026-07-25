Posted in: Amazon Studios, Conventions, Events, Lord of The Rings, Netflix, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: IGN, sdcc

Jaime Campbell Bowers Was The Secret DJ At Last Night's IGN SDCC Party

Stranger Things and Lord Of The Rings' Jaime Campbell Bowers rocked the house with a secret DJ set at the IGN San Diego Comic-Con party

It was one of the hardest parties at San Diego Comic-Con to get into. The IGN Party was listed on the Bleeding Cool SDCC Party List as the"IGN SDCC 2026 Party with Prime Video, Hard Rock Hotel, Invite Only. Photo ops, live DJ, and themed drinks. This is an exclusive event for invited industry guests as well as a select number of ticket holders." Somehow, they let a few friends of Bleeding Cool through. Such as Anthony January, party animal and loved by all. He has many friends at the party, some you might know…

Look, they even saved him a seat…

And he got a great view of the party action as Jaime Campbell Bowers, best known as Henry Creel/Vecna in Stranger Things and Celebrion in the upcoming Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power, threw up a secret DJ set for the crowd.

Another friend of Bleeding Cool, Judy H, also turned up, but for her it was more about the party and less about the photography, though she did send us these candid snaps…

Clearly, the place to be… since you already knew the Eisner Awards results.

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