Posted in: Conventions, Events, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl, sdcc

The Princess Posse Donut Holes Truck Of SDCC With Dungeon Crawler Carl

The Princess Posse Donut Holes Truck Of San Diego Comic-Con with Dungeon Crawler Carl...or should that be Carls?

Article Summary Audible’s Dungeon Crawler Carl activation brought the Princess Posse Donut Holes truck to San Diego Comic-Con.

Fans lined up for themed donut holes, collectible pins, keychains, and a parade of Carls at the SDCC experience.

Flavors included Goddamit, Samantha’s Head, and The Desperado Glaze, making the Dungeon Crawler Carl stop a hit.

More Dungeon Crawler Carl SDCC events include the Goddamnit, Donut panel and the Level Up Lounge fan experience.

Friend of Bleeding Cool, Elizabeth Naiman, found the Princess Donut Holes Food Truck at San Diego Comic-Con, part of an Audible activation for Dungeon Crawler Carl... and tells us, "it was fun. Mostly, it was a wait in line for the actual doughnut holes, but we were entertained by a parade of Carls. The donut holes were delicious, and they were giving out keychains and pins (while supplies lasted)."

While another friend of Bleeding Cool, Roberta Moran Curry, went more in-depth…The Dungeon Crawler Carl's were out in force today to line up for the Princess Posse Donut Holes including GODDAMIT (cinnamon sugar) SAMANTHA'S HEAD (powdered sugar), and THE DESPERADO GLAZE (vanilla glaze). The Princess Posse Donut Holes Food Truck (sponsored by Audible) delivered a great experience at San Diego Comic-Con. Fans lined up to receive donuts from the Truck, meet the Carls, try for collector pins, and try for an Audible box with a special QR code…

More Dungeon Crawler Carl events are happening all weekend, including:

Goddamnit, Donut Panel: Saturday, July 25, from 10 – 11 AM at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront (Indigo Ballroom). Features Matt Dinniman and Jeff Hays , moderated by Maude Garrett

and , moderated by 7/25 Level Up Lounge: Saturday, July 25, from 11 AM – 7 PM at Swing Social (527 5th Ave) for interactive fan experiences, photo ops, and exclusive loot.

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